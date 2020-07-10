Lancaster County Career & Technology Center - Brownstown awarded certificates in virtual presentations May 26 and 27. The ceremony can be viewed at lancasterctc.edu/blog/lcctc-certificates-and-awards-virtual-presentations.

The recipients are:

Architectural CAD/Design

Daniel Adams, Penn Manor School District; Emily Brown, Warwick School District; Mark Dainton, Conestoga Valley School District; Aaliyah Galarza, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Luke Gehlert, Cocalico School District; Anabeth Groff, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Zachary Kridler, Donegal School District; Jared Martin, Conestoga Valley School School District; Matthew Oviatt, Elizabethtown Area School District; Noah Read, Donegal School District; Josiah Rodriguez, School District of Lancaster; Paulina Sanchez Reyes, Elizabethtown Area School District; Kaitlyn Shirk, Manheim Central School District; Carter Snavely, Warwick School District; Angel Valentin, School District of Lancaster; Christopher Wahl, Cocalico School District; Cameron Weaver, Conestoga Valley School District; Nathan Yarnes, Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Cabinetmaking & Wood Technology

Mason Boley, Eastern Lancaster County Sschool District; Jodi-Ann Clarke, Manheim Central School District; William Davis, Manheim Central School District; Adam Denlinger, Penn Manor School District; Tymair Drayton, School District of Lancaster; Hunter Ella, Manheim Central School District; Matthew Goodling, Elizabethtown Area School District; Jansen Martin, Warwick School District; Austin McFalls, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Donovan Mendez, Manheim Township School District; Jacob Rannels, Hempfield School District; Logan Reynolds, Ephrata Area School District; Tyler Stauffer, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Nasir Vazquez Camara, Penn Manor School District; Dylan Zimmerman, Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Commercial Art

Lillian Baird, Conestoga Valley School District; Jordan Brenneman, Eastern Lancaster County Sschool District; Aaliyah Burkhart, Donegal School District; Deyaneira Cortes Colon, Eastern Lancaster County Sschool District; Adrienne Garrett, Hempfield School District; Blaine Geis, Solanco School District; Maygen Giliberti, Cocalico School District; Rain Haun, Penn Manor School District; Leah Huyett, Solanco School District; Jason Lehman, Hempfield School District; Shaylei Lipko, Cocalico School District; Elizabeth Mattison, Hempfield School District; Dalton Millard, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Julie Pham, Conestoga Valley School District; Olivia Powell, Hempfield School District; Alyse-Marie Rapini, Solanco School District; Hayley Schmuck, Eastern Lancaster County Sschool District; Shannon Shay, School District of Lancaster; Toby Sheets, Solanco School District; Mackenzie Smith, Elizabethtown Area School District; Camir Velez Vargas, Elizabethtown Area School District; Robert Vincent, Solanco School District; Hailey Walmer, Manheim Central School District; Kaitlin Weaver, Manheim Central School District.

Computer Systems Technology

Ana Paula Aldaz Sanchez, Conestoga Valley School District; Tanner Amoriello, Pequea Valley School District; Michael Atanasio, Eastern Lancaster County Sschool District; Skylar Aviles-Mendez, Hempfield School District; Jose Ferreira, Columbia Borough School District; Tristan Frederick, Cocalico School District; Cameron Gable, Elizabethtown Area School District; John Giza, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Destiny Goodman, Ephrata Area School District; Angel Gutierrez Jr., Penn Manor School District; Zavier Jordan, Conestoga Valley School District; Mason Kirchner, Hempfield School District; Jonathan Lapp, Hempfield School District; Randy McNaughton IV, Elizabethtown Area School District; Jadin Murray, Columbia Borough School District; Nathanial Nash, Penn Manor School District; Nathan O'Donnell, Donegal School District; Ryan Potter, Conestoga Valley School District; Colin Reddington, Hempfield School District; Corvin Reese, Cocalico School District; Sebastian Renovales, Hempfield School District; Julian Rineer, Conestoga Valley School District; Nathan Robinson, Elizabethtown Area School District; Zoey Tucker, Manheim Township School District; Ivan Williams, Cocalico School District.

Digital Design/Print Media

Caleb Andrews, Ephrata Area School District; Elijah Clark, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Hannah Groff, Solanco School District; Karlee Hartman, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Brooke Helton, Conestoga Valley School District; Victoria Martin, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Elizabeth Miles, Columbia Borough School District; Thomas Miranda, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Dale Nell, Columbia Borough School District; Ha Cam Nhung Phan, Penn Manor School District; Isabelle Sanchez, Columbia Borough School District; Jose Torres, Penn Manor School District; Derrick Ulrich, Conestoga Valley School District; Alberto Vargas Jr., Conestoga Valley School District.

Electrical Construction Technology

Maximus Angeles, Donegal School District; Thomas Arendt, Elizabethtown Area School District; Matthew Bootie, Ephrata Area School District; Andrew Borkowski III, Solanco School District; Jaden Dalessio, Manheim Township School District; Isai Dejesus, Conestoga Valley School District; Dylan Farmer, Donegal School District; Jonas Fisher, Elizabethtown Area School District; Romeo Garcia, School District of Lancaster; Matthew Harper, Cocalico School District; Dillen Hartman, Ephrata Area School District; Cole Hitz, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ethan Kelley, Solanco School District; Preston Maser, Manheim Township School District; Isaac Nadu, Solanco School District; Austin Nelson, Manheim Central School District; Nathanael Neuhauser, Solanco School District; Jonah Roelands, Pequea Valley School District; Salvador Segura, Warwick School District; Carlos Shillenn, Solanco School District; Jaile Urena Cepeda, Conestoga Valley School District; Jacob VanderMey, Elizabethtown Area School District; Colby Walton, Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Heavy Equipment Operations & Basic Maintenance

Gianna Astorita, Manheim Township School District; Nicholas Barb, Elizabethtown Area School District; Dalton Clare, Solanco School District; Alvin Davis, School District of Lancaster; Joshua Firlein, Solanco School District; Seth Fritz, Cocalico School District; Jacob Groff, Donegal School District; Evan Hansberry, Ephrata Area School District; Kaidyn Heaps, Elizabethtown Area School District; Jaxon Holland, Pequea Valley School District; Austin Kerns, Cocalico School District; Nicholas Louthian, Solanco School District; Krystin Moll, Cocalico School District; Tyler Osborne, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Tye Poehler, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Nicolas Reichert, Ephrata Area School District; Chase Sahm, Cocalico School District; Xton Sheaffer, Conestoga Valley School District; Grant Wenger, Warwick School District.

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Michael Beamsderfer, Penn Manor School District; Cameron Bevel, Elizabethtown Area School District; Matthew Dainton, Conestoga Valley School District; Caelan Dupont, Warwick School District; Jared Ebersole, Manheim Central School District; Brian Eshbach, Manheim Township School District; Logan Halbleib, Elizabethtown Area School District; Ethan Hellberg, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Joel Kasereka, Conestoga Valley School District; Wayne Kramer, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Christopher Lynes, Manheim Central School District; Matthew Rafter, Penn Manor School District; Dylan Rank, Elizabethtown Area School District; Tyler Reiff, Conestoga Valley School District; Austin Rinehart, Manheim Central School District; Tyler Rinehart, Manheim Central School District; Jason Sandoval, Elizabethtown Area School District; Neal Shenk Jr, Hempfield School District; Benton Shumaker, Solanco School District; Nikolaus Stauffer, Hempfield School District; Stephen Strine, Manheim Township School District; Charles Swarr, Penn Manor School District; Anthony Turner, Penn Manor School District; Jason Zercher II, Conestoga Valley School District.

Interactive Media & Web Design

Caleb Achey, Manheim Township School District; Austin Andrews, Ephrata Area School District; Kyler Belville, Hempfield School District; Michael Carter, Solanco School District; Aryon Chase, Warwick School District; David Contes, Warwick School District; Jade Miller, Ephrata Area School District; Mitchell Nguyen, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Jarryd Ott, School District of Lancaster; Johnathan Snyder, Warwick School District; Teague Unger, Solanco School District; Elijah Witherspoon, School District of Lancaster; Aaron Yingst, Ephrata Area School District.

Painting & Interior Finishes

Darrian Axe-Cross, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Ethan Cooper, School District of Lancaster; Malachi Eaves, Penn Manor School District; Ke'Cza Ellis, Penn Manor School District; Blaine Gettler, Ephrata Area School District; Cameron Guthrie, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Destiny Hagan, Cocalico School District; Owen Keith, Cocalico School District; Adrian Medina, Conestoga Valley School District; Joshua Medina, Conestoga Valley School District; Caleb Moore, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Nayeli Morales, Ephrata Area School District; Andrew Morgan, Hempfield School District; Omar Ortiz, Donegal School District; Domenic Palm, Ephrata Area School District; Carlos Rodriguez, Hempfield School District; Russell Templin Jr., Cocalico School District; Edward Valentin, Penn Manor School District.

Photography and Digital Imaging

Cheyenne Baughman, Penn Manor School District; Sami Birtanir, Manheim Township School District; Jeremy Brown, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Amanda Colon, Hempfield School District; Katrina Erb, Conestoga Valley School District; Mary Frey, Penn Manor School District; Jasmin Groff, Eastern Lancaster County School District; Jessica Johnson, Elizabethtown Area School District; Hunter Keller, Elizabethtown Area School District; Nelya Khmaruk, Cocalico School District; Devin McNeal, Penn Manor School District; Samuel Renninger, Cocalico School District; Morgan Smoker, Pequea Valley School District; James Thompson, Elizabethtown Area School District; Mazzilyn Titter, Hempfield School District; Ashlynn Wise, Penn Manor School District; Alexander Zimmerman, Manheim Township School District.

Plumbing

Chrisanthony Alicea, Hempfield School District; Ian Anderson, Pequea Valley School District; Ian Buchmoyer, Donegal School District; Cam-Ron Coleman, Adult Student; Andrew Cunrod, Manheim Central School District; Dylan George, Manheim Central School District; Jordan George, Manheim Central School District; Mason Gernert, Manheim Central School District; Johan Gomez Mendez, Pequea Valley School District; Tun Tun Lin, School District of Lancaster; Tyler Littler, Lampeter-Strasburg School District; Lucas Martin, Cocalico School District; Edward Rivera Jr., School District of Lancaster; Caleb Tipton, Solanco School District; Tyler Watts, Ephrata Area School District; Nicholas Wee, Manheim Central School District.