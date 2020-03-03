Students from Lancaster County Career & Technology Center took home awards at a SkillsUSA competition held Jan. 17 at the Franklin County Career and Technology Center, Chambersburg. SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit dedicated to building industry skills in students.
The following students from the Brownstown campus won first place in the listed category: Caleb Achey and Kyler Belville, web design, from Manheim Township; Tyler Reiff, HVACR, from Conestoga Valley; Kaya Lamoreaux, employment application process, from Warwick.
These students from the Willow Street campus won first place: Melinda Miller, prepared speech, from Manheim Central; Alyssa Vance, nurse assisting, from Ephrata.
These students from the Mount Joy campus won first place: Claryn Groff, job demonstration, from Manheim Central; Kyle Weaver, industrial motor control, from Manheim Central; Geneva Rutt, customer service, from Cocalico; John Dailey, CNC turning, from Manheim Central.
The following won second place: Shaun Bittner, CNC milling, Mount Joy campus, from Manheim Central; Michael Golub, CNC tech, Mount Joy, from Garden Spot; Austin Nelson, electrical construction wiring, Brownstown, from Manheim Central; John Giza, information technology service, Brownstown, from Garden Spot; Alex Rymshaw and Alexander Miller, mechatronics, Mount Joy, from Columbia and Elizabethtown, respectively; Melissa Weaver, medical terminology, Willow Street, from Penn Manor; Jason Chedester, power equipment, Willow Street, from Lampeter-Strasburg; Hannah Groff, T-shirt design, Brownstown, from Solanco; Hunter Perozich, Luke Withers and Frank Pannell, welding fabrication, Mount Joy, from Lampeter-Strasburg, Solanco and Penn Manor, respectively.
The following earned third: Hector Morales, automotive refinishing, Willow Street, from School District of Lancaster; Kendall Heagy, basic health care, Willow Street, from Cocalico; Ryan Becker, carpentry, Brownstown, from Warwick; Hannah Fleischer, commercial baking, Brownstown, from Warwick; Nayeli Morales, job interviewing, Brownstown, from Ephrata; Jason Leahman, prepared speech, Brownstown, from Hempfield; Devan Brickhart, related technical math, Mount Joy, from Elizabethtown.