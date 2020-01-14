Country Day

Lancaster Country Day School musicians who earned spots in the 2020 PMEA band and orchestra festivals are, clockwise , from lower left, Fanny Hang, Cecilia Wright, Florence Schaumann, Jonathan Helm, Ben Kendall, Abigail Stein and Caterina Manfrin.

 Submitted

Seven upper schoolers at Lancaster Country Day School successfully competed against musicians from more than 20 districts across south-central Pennsylvania to earn spots in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Band and Orchestra competitions.

Band winners are Jonathan Helm, clarinet; Ben Kendall and Abigail Stein, both on the trumpet; and Fanny Hang and Caterina Manfrin, flute.

The band festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Central York High School with guest conductor Andrew Yozviak, of West Chester University.

In addition, Florence Schaumann, violin, and Cecilia Wright, viola, won chairs for the PMEA District 7 Orchestra Festival. As a result of their scores, Jonathan, Fanny and Caterina also will perform with the District 7 Orchestra at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Guest conductor will be Michael Hall, music director of the Kennett, Pennsylvania, and Prince George, British Columbia, symphonies.