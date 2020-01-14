Seven upper schoolers at Lancaster Country Day School successfully competed against musicians from more than 20 districts across south-central Pennsylvania to earn spots in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Band and Orchestra competitions.
Band winners are Jonathan Helm, clarinet; Ben Kendall and Abigail Stein, both on the trumpet; and Fanny Hang and Caterina Manfrin, flute.
The band festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Central York High School with guest conductor Andrew Yozviak, of West Chester University.
In addition, Florence Schaumann, violin, and Cecilia Wright, viola, won chairs for the PMEA District 7 Orchestra Festival. As a result of their scores, Jonathan, Fanny and Caterina also will perform with the District 7 Orchestra at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Guest conductor will be Michael Hall, music director of the Kennett, Pennsylvania, and Prince George, British Columbia, symphonies.