National Merit

Lancaster Country Day School students who have been recognized by the National Merit Corp. are, from left Julia Mocny,Saharsh Talwar, Hasan Maqbool and Christopher Matthews.

 Submitted

Of the 1.5 million juniors who took the 2018 PSAT, Lancaster Country Day School seniors Hasan Maqbool and Julia Mocny were named National Merit semifinalists. Their scores were in the top 1% of students nationwide.

Two of their classmates, Christopher Matthews and Saharsh Talwar, were named commended students for scoring in the top 2.25% of PSAT takers. Of the 16,000 semifinalists, roughly 15,000 are expected to be named finalists, from which the National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen.