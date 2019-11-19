Of the 1.5 million juniors who took the 2018 PSAT, Lancaster Country Day School seniors Hasan Maqbool and Julia Mocny were named National Merit semifinalists. Their scores were in the top 1% of students nationwide.
Two of their classmates, Christopher Matthews and Saharsh Talwar, were named commended students for scoring in the top 2.25% of PSAT takers. Of the 16,000 semifinalists, roughly 15,000 are expected to be named finalists, from which the National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen.