Students enrolled at The Lancaster Center for Classical Studies in after-school Latin classes for elementary school-age students are well on their way to completing the first stage of the Cambridge Latin Course.
During the 2018-19 school year they learned about the Latin language, which has also helped them to understand English sentence structure. They have also learned a great deal of Latin vocabulary, which has enlarged and deepened their English vocabulary because the majority of English words are derived from Latin, according to a news release.
These accomplishments were realized by reading Latin stories about the daily life of an actual Pompeiian family living in the shadow of the Mount Vesuvius volcano, the release noted. The the final chapter tells of that family’s experiences during the cataclysmic eruption of Vesuvius in 79 A.D., the release added.
Beginning home-schooled students in the LCCS curricular program have also completed the second stage of the Cambridge program, filled with stories set in Roman Britain and in Alexandria, Egypt.
This year’s various beginning-level Latin classes have drawn together students ranging in age from early elementary to high school to adulthood. Students from Lancaster and York counties have also joined in Latin learning, via the internet, with students across the country.