Lancaster Catholic High School Varsity Club hosted Military Appreciation Night before the Sept. 27 football game against Annville-Cleona High School at Crusader Stadium.
As part of the observance, club members sold baked goods to support Toys for Tots as well as Lancaster-area families who are in need during the holidays. Varsity Club gives them presents for children, household supplies and Christmas dinner.
Commended scholar
Senior Matthew Keebler earned Commended Student status in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
More than 1.5 million students took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last fall; 50,000 students received recognition for their work.
Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.