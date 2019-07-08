On the last day of the 2018-19 school year, Lancaster Catholic High School student Amanda Mueller unveiled a mural that will be displayed at the school to encourage mental health awareness.
“Together We Are Stronger,’’ reads the artwork designed and painted by Amanda.
A rising senior, she is a member of the school’s Aevidum Club, which has been part of Lancaster Catholic life since 2012.
“Aevidum shatters the silence that surrounds depression, suicide, and other issues facing youth,’’ according to its website. “We strive to create healthy communities where everyone feels accepted, appreciated, acknowledged, and cared for in schools.’’
The organization was born in 2003 at neighboring Cocalico High School after a student’s death by suicide. The school community — students, teachers, administrators — began talking about mental health and suicide prevention, Aevidum.com noted. “The small group, originally called A Helping Hand, grew and grew until the students renamed the group Aevidum in 2007.
‘‘The word ‘Aevidum,’ which was created by students and comes from Latin roots, means ‘I’ve got your back.’ ”
Lancaster Catholic’s Aevidum students selected “Together We Are Stronger” as the main message of the mural; the group knew that the raised hands in varying colors were essential to the design to endorse acceptance and diversity, according to a school news release. The semicolon and its implications for a symbol of suicide prevention were also a key component.