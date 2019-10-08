In September, Lancaster Catholic High School Crusader Youth Club members made care packages filled with school supplies for impoverished children.
The care packages, which were delivered to Mennonite Central Committee for worldwide distribution, were part of the Rachel’s Challenge Program held last month at the high school.
Rachel Joy Scott was the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, according to a news release.
After her death, students shared stories with her family about how Rachel’s simple acts of kindness had affected their lives.
“I have a theory that if one person can go out of their way to show compassion, then it will start a chain reaction of the same.
“People will never know how far a little kindness can go,” Rachel said.
In addition to a schoolwide assembly, students participated in Friends Of Rachel’s Club training.
Parents and the community were invited to an evening assembly.