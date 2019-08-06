Four Diamonds has selected Lancaster Catholic High School senior Carmen Guzman to be a member of the 2019-20 Mini-THON Student Leadership Council.
The council provides feedback and shares ideas with the Four Diamonds staff throughout the school year to help improve the Mini-THON program. This role is given to students who excel in their local Mini-THON through leadership, fundraising and commitment to community service.
Carmen will serve as an advocate and leader for Four Diamonds, Mini-THON and more than 90,000 students who are on a mission to conquer childhood cancer, according to a school news release.
That mission, according to fourdiamonds.org, “is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.’’
Mini-THONs, the site explained, “are interactive events for students of all ages that inspire teamwork, leadership and creativity, while empowering youth and young adults through philanthropy and community service in the fight to conquer childhood cancer.’’
They are modeled after the Penn State THON that has been held since 1993. During the 2017-18 academic year, schools raised more than $7 million for Four Diamonds, according to the website.