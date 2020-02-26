Red Raven Art Co. announced last month that Lancaster Catholic High School senior Ziyi “Sunri” Song is the recipient of the 2019 CX Carlson Scholarship.
Sunri was judged on her entire 2019 portfolio, which included works titled “My Lunch,” “Afternoon,” “Green Vase” and “SummerVibes.” She also worked on an animation project, primarily using the school’s new Wacom Cintiq creative pen displays.
“Sunri is extremely talented as an artist and has made the transition into the digital technology pretty effortlessly,” art teacher Bot Roda said in a statement provided by the school. “This award is tremendous for Sunri, but it really allows the public to recognize that the talent is here at Catholic High. And the new technology that we have will only enhance that.”
The award includes a college scholarship of $11,500 over four years plus an art show of the winner’s work at the Red Raven in May. In the fall, Sunri plans to attend The Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
In a news release, Red Raven, along with The CX Carlson Cultural Trust, underscored the importance of encouraging young local art students. They annually judge Lancaster County high school senior art portfolios, distributing three awards totaling more than $14,500.
Scholastic Writing award winners
Lancaster Catholic has announced the high school is home to 25 winning submissions in the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing contest.
Gold Key winners were Henry Greiner and Madison Lewis.
Silver Key honorees were Hope Abel, Ali Brewer, Cecilia Deel, Xavier LeFevre, Maria Martin, Matthew Oleskowitz, Zack Stauffer and Kaylie Vazquez. Riley Smith won two Silver Keys.
Honorable Mention recognition went to Ross Conway, Kevin Draeger, Hannah Eckerd, Bedei Gbala, Marian Joseph, Angeline Rann, Sheridan Riva, Sabina Russoniello, Leanna Smith, Lizbeth Stephan, Ian Witkowski and Jillian Wnek. Aiden McShea earned two Honorable Mentions.