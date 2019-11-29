Lampeter-Strasburg High School students in the Clay III class recently participated in a wood firing at the Lancaster Creative Factory. Under the direction of artist Kevin Lehman (and Meg Lau), seniors Sarah Doutrich and Ellie Knowles along with juniors Sofia Bua and Jasmine Thompson, helped to unload the studio’s newly built wood fire kiln. They also gained experience loading and firing a kiln.
Lampter-Strasburg students are fired up for pottery
More Headlines
- Hunting licenses up 1% ahead of Saturday's firearms deer season opener
- Austin Vang epitomizes Cocalico's club as Eagles prep for PIAA Class 5A state-semifinal appearance
- SCOREBOARD: Complete coverage from Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg state-playoff football games
- Rutter's wants to build store at Roseville Tavern site; Manheim to hear zoning request Monday
- Crews fight fire in Ephrata borough Friday morning [video, photo, updates]
- Clothing and shoe retailer Bass Outlet to close Rockvale store Dec. 28
- Here are 9 free things to do in Lancaster County this weekend
-
Top toys of Christmas past, from Teddy Ruxpin to Tamagotchi: How many do you remember?
- Time is now for Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg: 3 L-L League football facts for Nov. 29
- Not everyone is down on Rutgers [column]
- Penn State-Rutgers preview, facts, figures and (way out on a limb) prediction