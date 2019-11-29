L-S potters

Sarah Doutrich, from left, Sofia Bua and Ellie Knowles gain new pottery expertise.

 Submitted

Lampeter-Strasburg High School students in the Clay III class recently participated in a wood firing at the Lancaster Creative Factory. Under the direction of artist Kevin Lehman (and Meg Lau), seniors Sarah Doutrich and Ellie Knowles along with juniors Sofia Bua and Jasmine Thompson, helped to unload the studio’s newly built wood fire kiln. They also gained experience loading and firing a kiln.