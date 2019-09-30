Lampeter-Strasburg High School homecoming royals will be crowned this week, the king at the powder puff football game Oct. 3 and the queen during halftime of the Oct. 4 football game against Manheim Central High School.
Lampeter-Strasburg will crown king and queen Oct. 3-4
