Congratulations to Benjamin Krothe, a technology education teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
He won the first of two teacher drawings in the 2020 LNP | LancasterOnline Journalism and Design an Ad Contest. He and scores of other Lancaster County teachers who registered their students for the annual competition by Jan. 9 were entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies.
Now in his 24th year as an educator, Krothe teaches classes that include photography and introduction to computer-aided drawing and design.
He has also worked in the theater, both on the stage and behind the scenes. He officiates cross country and announces Lampeter-Strasburg’s home football games, giving him the well-deserved title of “Voice of the Pioneers.’’
The winning student entries in the
LNP | LancasterOnline contest will be featured online and in print May 19.