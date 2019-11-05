Twenty Lampeter-Strasburg High School vocalists successfully auditioned for a spot in the 2019-20 Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association High School County Chorus Festival. The students will perform alongside their peers from other Lancaster and Lebanon county school districts on Jan. 11 at Solanco High School.
Students of the Month, Pioneer Superlatives
Lampeter-Strasburg High School named students Anne Leaman and John Blochberger as Pioneer Superlatives for September. Students of the Month were Gabrielle Harner and Kyle Younger.
Anne, a senior, is president of the school orchestra and Tri-M Music Honor Society; she is also co-president of National Honor Society. She is a member of concert band, marching band, Madrigals, concert choir, pit orchestra, spring musical, High School Heroes, and the Fellowship of Christian Students.
A West Lampeter Fair queen finalist, she was first runner-up for homecoming queen. She has been honored as a Pennsylvania Music Educators Association district, regional and all-state finalist for violin. A two-time Burrowes Scholar, she serves as a youth group leader at Grace Church at Willow Valley, plays with the Allegretto Youth Orchestra, and is a founder of the Prince Street Quartet.
John, a junior, is on the distinguished honor roll and is active on the Quiz Bowl team. He is in the Asian Cultures Club. He spends his free time fishing, hiking and playing guitar.
Gabrielle, a junior, is a member of the Pioneer Interact Club, the Scrub Club, the honor roll and the varsity cheerleading squad. Outside of school, Gabrielle enjoys art and listening to music.
Kyle, a sophomore, is an honor roll student. He is a member of Grace Community Church Youth Group. Kyle enjoys playing piano.
Commended Students
Seniors Douglas Bell and Andrew Bliss have been named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from L-S High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, was presented by the principal to both students.
About 34,000 Commended Students nationwide are being recognized for exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2020 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.