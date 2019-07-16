Maggie Joy Swarr is the recipient of this year’s George W. Myers Eighth Grade Leadership Award. The honor is presented each year to an outstanding eighth grader who honors the memory of Myers, who was Martin Meylin Middle School principal for 26 years.
The school’s faculty nominates a student based on leadership criteria, including leading by example, success in overcoming obstacles, standing up for what is right, striving to be best as a well-rounded person, and generating enthusiasm in others.
Throughout her middle school career, Maggie has been recognized as a distinguished honor roll student, a Student of the Month, and a Burrowes Scholar for Family and Consumer Science. She is also a member of the school band, chorus, student council, musical cast, and field hockey and basketball teams.