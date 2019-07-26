Aliza Howe, a rising Lampeter- Strasburg High School senior, andJarrett Emmerling , a 2019 graduate, were recognized as Pioneer Superlatives in March.
Douglas Schneider
and Sidney Brinkman
were honored in April;
Katlyn Miller and Collin Rimmer were recognized in May.
L-S High School Students of the Month were Lexi Wise and Nicolas Lopez-Erazo
in March; Elena Elia
and Conner Nolt in April; and Christine Fritz and Kalen Nerys
in May.
— Aliza is a member of the marching band, National Honor Society, the Enigma Club, the Philosophy Club and the distinguished honor roll. She is an awardwinning writer, having received a Scholastic Gold Key for science fiction/fantasy writing and Burrowes Scholar honors for English language arts. Aliza volunteers at Conestoga View Nursing& Rehabilitation. She enjoys reading, drawing, and playing and recording guitar.
— Jarrett was a member of STEM Club, Quiz Bowl team, play/musical set construction crew, and the distinguished honor roll. He was a National Merit Scholarship finalist and a South Lancaster Rotary Club Student of the Month. Jarrett enjoys fencing at Spooky Nook as well as rock climbing, hiking, writing and reading. He plans to study mechanical engineering in college.
— Douglas, a 2019 graduate, was a member of the High School Heroes program, the honor roll and the varsity baseball team. He assisted at the L-S baseball camp and enjoys hunting, fishing and sports. He will attend Penn State University and plans to pursue studies in education.
— A rising sophomore, Sidney works on the yearbook, tutors peers in biology, and is a member of the distinguished honor roll. She was a fifth and eighth grade Burrowes Scholar. She swims for the Marauder Swim Club and the L-S Otters summer team. She enjoys reading, traveling, and writing.
— Katlyn, a 2019 graduate and honor roll student, was involved in the orchestra and pit orchestra, chorus, Pioneer Interact Club and High School Heroes as well as NHS. She works at Corner Coffee Shop and serves as a community volunteer. She enjoys cooking and traveling.
— A 2019 L-S honors graduate, Collin was a member of the Chess Club and Technology Committee. He has worked summers at Martin Meylin Middle School and enjoys going to the beach. He plans to attend West Chester University to study chemistry.
— Lexi is a rising junior. She is a member of Aevidum Club and was also a Student of the Month at Martin Meylin Middle School. Lexi is involved in church activities; she dancing, gymnastics and drawing.
— Nicolas, also a member of the Class of 2019, has been an honor roll student and finalist of the stock exchange competition at his previous school in Ecuador. Named to both the honor roll and distinguished honor roll, he volunteers at Main Street Closet and enjoys playing soccer and video games. He plans to study business administration and finance at Millersville University.
— A rising senior, Elena is active in the orchestra program and WLSH. She designed Advanced Placement psychology class T-shirts. She redoor ceived a silver medal and an honorable mention for jewelry in the 2019 Lancaster County Young Artists Awards. She enjoys music, art projects and reading.
— Conner, a rising junior, is a member of Pioneer Interact Club, Ski and Snowboard Club, the honor roll, and the lacrosse, football and basketball teams. Conner is involved with youth group at LBIC; he has served on missions trips to Guatemala and Buffalo, New York.
— Christine graduated from L-S High School in May. She was a member of the yearbook staff, stage crew, Art Club, marching band and inenjoys color guards, concert choir and Pop Culture Club. She was the recipient of a Veterans of Foreign Wars Young Artist Award and a member of the honor roll. She has volunteered at school events including musicals, concerts and banquets. She enjoys creating art as well as hiking and reading. She plans to attend Bloomsburg University to study psychology.
— Kalen Nerys is a 2019 graduate. He was the recipient of two senior awards: a Ryan “Whitey” Weitzel Award and the JLR Perseverance Award. He plans to enter the workforce.