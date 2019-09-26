Lampeter-Strasburg High School senior Jessica Herr was crowned 2019 West Lampeter Community Fair queen Sept. 25.
She was named queen in the fair show's ring following a parade from the high school to the fairgrounds.
Jessica represented Garden Spot FFA in the competition in which Jessica Heisey, of the L-S Thespian Society, was runner-up.
Other contestants, all seniors representing a school club, sport or other extracurricular activity, were: Makenzie Lefever, L-S Student Council; Emma Houck, Varsity Club; Jacqueline Schultz, L-S Model United Nations; Abigail Powell, Spanish Club; Delayne Breslin, bands; Anne Leaman, Fellowship of Christian Students; Isabella Howells, Asian Cultures Club; Nora Holmes, National Honor Society; Ellen Koebley, Scrub Club; Madison Whitaker, track and field; Samantha Monroy, Pioneer Page Turners; and Taryn Hostetter, Pioneer Interact Club.