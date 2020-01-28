A New Danville campus pilot program helps students to learn Spanish through games, art and faith-based activities
Faculty and parents at Lancaster Mennonite’s New Danville campus are launching a new and original language program guided by native-speaking Spanish tutor Becky Morales.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, a dozen students in grades one through five meet after school to learn Spanish through games, play, the arts, literacy and faith-based activities.
This enrichment program, called ¡Jugamos!, or “we play,’’ exposes elementary students to basic Spanish vocabulary and conversational language, according to a news release.
Research shows that the most effective way for children to learn a second language is to start young, when a child’s brain is developmentally ready and to surround students with the language through interactive, conversational means, the release noted.
Interaction with multiple languages also helps children to develop a greater intercultural understanding — something Lancaster Mennonite regards as a necessary skill as both Lancaster County and the New Danville campus become increasingly diverse, according to the release.
Through ¡Jugamos!, the students focus their language learning on a different Spanish-speaking country or territory through the games, foods, songs and cultural traditions of that nation or region, the release said.
“We have such a great group of kids; they all want to be here and are ready to learn — that makes all the difference,” Morales, a former Lancaster Mennonite Spanish teacher with more than 25 years of experience in education, said in the release.
This month the learners are exploring her native Puerto Rico, diving into Three Kings Day activities, making empanadas, and playing games while using and learning Spanish.
Morales speaks to the learners in Spanish and helps the children to translate their own speech into Spanish to build speaking and listening skills.
Students will also explore Colombia, Peru, Spain and Mexico before the end of the school year.
“As a Mennonite school, we are passionate about and committed to developing students who are global citizens, committed to one another,” New Danville Principal Lindsay Carson said in the release.
“This requires a great deal of intentional building of intercultural competency, anti-racist education, and community-building — all of which can be tackled in part through this play-based language learning program. We are so excited to see the ways this program transforms these learners into more compassionate, culturally competent individuals.”