John R. Bonfield Elementary shifted to a virtual learning format Tuesday and Wednesday after a fourth positive case of COVID-19 was discovered, according to a Warwick School District letter to families Tuesday.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been detected within the school district since Friday, including three at John R. Bonfield, according to a letter that was signed by Superintendent April Hershey at 18 other school district officials. Additional cases at Warwick High School, Warwick Middle School, Lititz Elementary and two at Kissel Hill Elementary were also found.

Four of the cases discovered in the school district since Friday have required contact tracing, according to the letter. The decision to close John R. Bonfield came after a fourth case was detected there that required contact tracing, in keeping with guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Unfortunately, we receive information on positive cases at all times of the day and night, and on weekends and holidays,” the school district said. “At times, we must make decisions quickly that affect our students, staff and families, as well as the complex operations of our schools. This was the case with the shift to virtual instruction for John R. Bonfield Elementary last night when the fourth positive case requiring tracing was reported.”

Three cases requiring close contact quarantining have been detected at Kissel Hill, according to the letter. The school will move to a virtual format if a fourth case is discovered before Jan. 21.

Another two cases requiring quarantining have been detected at Warwick High School, the school district said.

Additional cases at Lititz Elementary, Kissel Hill, Warwick Middle School and among a district staff member did not require contact tracing as they did not affect school operations and are not a part of the school district’s official COVID-19 count, according to the letter.

School district officials say it’s critical for families to have a plan in place for unexpected changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all need to be prepared for anything,” the school district said. “We are so grateful to be in school, providing face to face instruction for the entire school year so far, but the fact is that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and there will be times when change is necessary.”

