Jamar Gordon Jr., a 2019 graduate of Penn Manor High School, was named Rotary Club of Lancaster South Student of the Month for May. He was recognized for academic excellence as well as school and community service.
Jamar was a member of the marching band, jazz band, indoor drum line and orchestra. He was also a member of the unified track team and was honored as a Penn Manor Athlete of the Week. Involved with the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation, he is an Attollo Scholar.
He enjoys drumming, running, watching movies and entrepreneurship. Jamar and some friends have started a small business called FLOW, which is designed to help musicians.