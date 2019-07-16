Fifty-two Columbia Middle School students kicked off summer vacation with a week of science, technology, engineering and math learning.
Held June 17-21 at the Hill Campus and sponsored by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, Creator Camp took the students on an adventure that ranged from robotics to wildlife to laboratory experiments.
In the “Snapology’’ unit, students built and programmed robots to compete in sports-themed challenges. Students worked in groups, using Lego Mindstorms EV3 technology, to build robots and participate in relay races featuring skills such as kicking a ball into a goal, according to a news release. Students used coding to control the robots’ movements to move through the series of obstacles. Snapology of Lancaster is a STEM education program that offers fun programs for a wide variety of ages and interests.
Students who attended “Under the Sea” researched sharks and dolphins, conducted a science experiment to discover how a shark’s liver works to keep it afloat, and created coral reefs, the release noted. Students also constructed a shark cage to determine how much weight the cage could withstand before being destroyed by pressure. Additionally, students made shark-shaped soap and cookies.
Students in the hands-on “Exploration Columbia” encountered the outdoors and wildlife in their community. They researched local animals, plant life, and the natural outdoors. Students explored the benefits and consequences of a pipeline, and then built their own conduit with straws, tape and string.
Using the computer application Snapleaf, students researched local trees through bark etchings and leaf samples, according to the release. They also studied bridges and built their own suspension bridge and tested its durability and strength.
In “Summer Science,” camp participants used everyday household items in experiments. Students made lava lamps, elephant toothpaste, slime and unbreakable bubbles.
Additionally, students grew crystals, built a Ferris wheel and a roller coaster, and used varying liquids to create eruptions. Students ended the week by making ice cream.
In addition, 17 fourth grade students joined the middle schoolers to participate in a mini Creator Camp on June 19-20 to learn coding using Lego WeDo 2.0.
Students built and coded robots at different speeds to pull varying weights at changing distances.
As needed, students adjusted their robots to pull weighted sleds. Students also learned to code their robots to make noises and play music, according to the release.
The week also featured a field trip and visit from Bio Ben, an exotic-animal handler with the North Museum of Nature and Science.
He showed students reptiles and amphibians including an American toad, a box turtle and a corn snake.