Paradise Elementary School second grade facilitator Christy Brown enlisted help from friends and family to raise enough money to buy every child in her classroom a Scholastic book every month of the school year.
The book for September was “Charlotte’s Web’’ by E.B. White.
This initiative helps students to build libraries at home, the teacher noted in a news release. And, no student feels left out when the Scholastic box arrives at school, which is part of the Pequea Valley School District, because there is a book for everyone.
It’s a wonderful program, Brown noted, in which other colleagues participate.