Penn Manor High School students recently helped to clear an invasive species from a popular nature preserve to reinforce what they’re learning in the classroom.
Students in the school’s wildlife and natural resources class spent a day last month at Kelly’s Run as part of the Chesapeake Bay Student Action and Restoration Program.
In the morning, they counted tree and plant species to research biodiversity and completed a stream study, identifying macroinvertebrates and conducting water quality testing, according to a news release.
In the afternoon, students removed autumn olive plants, an invasive species, from the forest under the direction of staff from the Lancaster County Conservancy and Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Autumn olive can spread uncontrollably, negatively impacting native plants and soil quality, the release noted.
Penn Manor agricultural education teacher Meagan Slates said the experience gave students a hands-on opportunity to put into practice what they are learning in the classroom.
Following the field trip, students discussed ideas for taking action in their own backyards to ensure that the environment remains healthy, including best management practices for farmland, removing invasive species and evaluating stream health.
“From this trip, students were able to see and experience parts of the forestry unit first-hand,” Slates said in the release. “The ability for students to use Kelly’s Run as an outdoor classroom for a day was a valuable experience.”
Manufacturing Day
Fifty Penn Manor middle and high school students recently got a first-hand look at careers in manufacturing and construction while participating in two local events outside of school.
Nine students from Manor Middle School and six from Marticville Middle visited Armstrong Flooring on Oct. 4 as part of Manufacturing Day. They toured Armstrong’s Columbia Avenue facility, learning about design decisions, job requirements and manufacturing processes.
Seventeen Penn Manor High School ninth graders completed a similar tour at Armstrong Flooring on Oct. 24.
The students learned about the company’s history and its current line of products made with recycled plastics before touring the floor products facility.
During the tour, students talked with employees about their roles in the manufacturing process, their job duties, travel opportunities and educational backgrounds, according to a news release. At the end of the tour, students created their own floor tile designs.
Students were chosen to participate based on their interest in math, science and technology, said Amy D’Amico, gifted teacher at Manor Middle.
On Oct. 16, 19 Manor Middle eighth graders participated in “Construction Wars,” a daylong event in which they tried their hands at different jobs and learned about the construction field from industry professionals.
The students donned hard hats and safety goggles and made toolboxes, step stools and airtight plumbing fixtures, wired light switches and handled several different hand tools — all under the supervision of construction professionals, the release noted.
They also learned about jobs in the trades and career training opportunities available in Lancaster County.
The program, sponsored by the Keystone Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, attracted about 200 students from Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Students of the Month
Penn Manor High School Students of the Month for September were freshman Quay Hanna, sophomore Kapil Adhikari, junior Clara Frey and senior Isaac Leshok.
