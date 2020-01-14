The Manheim Township Educational Foundation approved 14 grants totaling more than $77,000 for fall 2019, according to a news release.
Brecht Elementary School
— Steven Courtney will serve as the school’s artist-in-residence through a $5,000 grant. He will work with 15 homerooms to help students learn new skills, express themselves creatively and demonstrate their learning. Students will research school history, collaborate on writing song lyrics and participate in a performance honoring Brecht’s 90th birthday.
— A grant for $1,574 allows for the purchase of a short-throw projector, a portable speaker sound system and an Apple TV that will enhance assemblies, engagement and single school culture.
— An $800 foundation grant made possible through the Louise Engle Memorial Fund will support the Summer Reading Kick-Off, which provides each student with an age-appropriate book during vacation. Students make a craft designed to remind them to read over the summer.
— The Guided Reading Through STEAM Content Books grant provides six copies of 200 titles for teaching standards-based texts about STEAM topics. The $7,859 grant is made through the Engle Memorial Fund.
Bucher Elementary
— A $795 grant for the Generation Genius program will provide students with videos, readings, do-it-yourself hands-on projects and assessments that follow aligned standards to enhance the science curriculum for grades kindergarten through four.
— Hands-on Science Investigation Stream Study, the recipient of a $1,455 grant, offers students in grades two, three and four hands-on science lessons presented by a Lancaster County conservation officer.
Neff and Schaeffer elementary
Through a $3,730 grant for Engaging Readers to Elevate Writers, author and illustrator Daniel Kirk will visit the school to provide grade-level-appropriate workshops focused on fostering a love of reading, explaining the jobs of an author and illustrator and teaching about the writing process.
Nitrauer Elementary
A $4,830 grant for Hip-Hop Fundamentals: Unlocking Meaningful Connections Through Dance will provide an interactive assembly. Performers will teach science concepts through hip-hop. Students and staff will work with teaching artists over several weeks to create a signature dance to promote school unity while working on social, emotional and academic skills.
High school
— Four new mobile gallery display panels — made possible through a $1,952 grant — will expand the ability to showcase student artwork.
— A $36,000 grant will fund the Skylab Observatory Phase 3 construction. The observatory is a long-term project to provide STEAM learning activities for students at all grade levels, the staff and community. It will also be a home for observational astronomy where equipment can be permanently mounted.
— A $2,500 grant for Quiz Bowl will help to offset some team costs.
— A $200 grant for the Township Recycle Challenge will support students from the Environmental Club as they work to educate the community on recycling guidelines.
Landis Run Intermediate
The $10,000 grant for Improving Climate FOR Landis Run will provide supplies for five FOR Clubs at the school. These Rachel’s Challenge clubs include Welcome, Compassion in Action, Spirit Club, Rachel’s Closet, and Marketing & Art. One goal of the FOR Clubs is to make the school a positive environment.
Middle school
A $1,000 grant for WEB Student Leadership — Where Everybody Belongs will support an orientation and transition program, seventh graders receiving support from eighth grade students who will be trained for their roles as leaders.