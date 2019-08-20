The new school year is starting, the perfect time to get into the spirit of the season by testing your knowledge of the 17 public school districts that serve Lancaster County students
Chock full of information courtesy of our local public schools, the quiz highlights an educational system that has helped to develop and enhance the quality of life in Lancaster County for generations.
History buffs, sports enthusiasts, teachers, students and alumni should enjoy the challenge. Keep in mind, the answers are at the end of this test. (Later this year, we’ll put parochial, private and home-school organizations to the test). Here we go:
1. In 1919, this Lancaster County public school district became the first in Pennsylvania to offer physical education classes:
A. School District of Lancaster.
B. Solanco.
C. Ephrata.
D. Elizabethtown.
2. The Hershey Entertainment & Resorts executive pastry chef Cher Harris was named Pastry Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation in 2016. She is an alum of:
A. Hempfield High School.
B. Manheim Township High School.
C. Pequea Valley High School.
D. Penn Manor High School.
3. Who did not graduate from Hempfield High School?
A. Kristen Wiig.
B. Kyle Salyards.
C. Tom Herr.
D. Joe Beddia.
4. In June, Columbia High School unveiled a portrait of retired Lt. Gen. David L. Mann, a Columbia alum who most recently led the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command. What is the total number of Columbia alumni who have risen to the rank of general or admiral in the U.S. armed forces?
A. Three.
B. Two.
C. Five.
D. Ten.
5. Six school districts combined to form the Eastern Lancaster County School District in 1956. The six districts were:
A. Brecknock, Caernarvon, Earl, East Earl, New Holland and Terre Hill.
B. Garden Spot, Earl, East Earl, Blue Ball, New Holland and Terre Hill.
C. Blue Ball, Intercourse, Earl, East Earl, New Holland and Terre Hill.
D. None of the above.
6. In 1956, television celebrities Giselle MacKenzie and Snooky Lanson visited Warwick High School to sing at a banquet. On what NBC television show did they star?
A. “Kraft Television Theatre.”
B. “The Howdy Doody Show.”
C. “Your Hit Parade.”
D. “The Roy Rogers Show.’’
7. Built in 1962, this middle school for grades six through eight was the first middle school to be approved by Pennsylvania. Name the school.
A. Swift.
B. Manheim Central.
C. Cocalico.
D. Martin Meylin.
8. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy recalled kickball games and a “good little group of friends’’ at the Lancaster County elementary school he attended. The school closed this year. What elementary school is he referencing?
A. Kissel Hill in Warwick.
B. H.C. Burgard in Manheim Central.
C. Park Elementary in Columbia.
D. Highland in Ephrata.
9. The School District of Lancaster is the second-oldest district in the commonwealth behind the School District of Philadelphia. What year was SDL founded?
A. 1836.
B. 1818.
C. 1849.
D. 1803.
10. As part of its 50th anniversary in the 2007-08 school year, Conestoga Valley School District began its Distinguished Alumni program. Who of these individuals has been honored?
A. Actor Jonathan Groff.
B. WGAL reporter and anchor Anne Shannon.
C. LNP and LancasterOnline columnist Jack Brubaker.
D. All of the above.
11. The Cocalico High School Class of 2019 numbered more than 250 graduates. How many graduates were in Cocalico’s Class of 1919?
A. 56.
B. 13.
C. 22.
D. 133.
12. The first school planetarium in Lancaster County was built in October 1967 for about $33,000, half of the funding coming from the federal government via the National Defense Education Act of 1958. Where is the planetarium?
A. Ephrata High School.
B. Pequea Valley Intermediate School.
C. Solanco High School.
D. Manheim Central Middle School.
13. Christopher Millard, a local student who battled cancer in the 1970s, wrote a story about a brave knight who conquered a challenging quest using courage, wisdom, strength and honesty. The story of “The Four Diamonds’’ inspired the organization that wears that title today in its mission to conquer childhood cancer. What school did Christopher attend?
A. Manheim Township Middle School.
B. Octorara Intermediate School.
C. Manor Middle School.
D. Elizabethtown Area Middle School.
14. We-La was the name for the newspaper and yearbook of a former local high school. Name the school.
A. West Lampeter.
B. Warwick.
C. West Landisville.
D. Elizabethtown.
15. The Manheim Township graduating Class of 1958 made history. Why?
A. It was the first class comprising an equal number of males and females.
B. It was the first class to wear caps and gowns at commencement.
C. Its commencement was the only one to be canceled.
D. None of the above.
16. The Penn Manor School District nickname originated in a contest to name the mascot. The Comets moniker came from:
A. An award-winning runner.
B. A high school astronomy teacher.
C. A school bus.
D. A fall festival.
17. Lancaster County native and Detroit Tigers third baseman Don Wert played with the 1968 team that defeated the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series. He graduated in 1956, but from which high school?
A. Solanco.
B. Octorara.
C. Penn Manor.
D. Lampeter-Strasburg.
18. Two Lancaster County municipalities are part of the Octorara Area School District based in Chester County. What are they?
A. Sadsbury and Salisbury townships.
B. Christiana and Terre Hill boroughs.
C. Christiana Borough and Sadsbury Township.
D. None of the above.
19. McCaskey High School’s first valedictorian was Franklin J. Schaffner, who won the best director Academy Award in 1971. What movie earned him Oscar status?
A. “Patton.’’
B. “M.A.S.H.’’
C. “Love Story.’’
D. “Women in Love.’’
20. What was the name of the Lititz High School sports team before the school merged with Warwick Union in 1956?
A. The Lititz Pretzels.
B. The Lititz Springs.
C. Moravian Stars.
D. Broad Street Bengals.
21. Lower Conestoga Valley High School was considered, but not selected, as the name for a Lancaster County school officially named in 1956. Which school is it?
A. Garden Spot High School.
B. Lampeter-Strasburg High School.
C. Conestoga Valley High School.
D. Pequea Valley High School.
22. The former East Hempfield High School was founded as a two-year program in what year?
A. 1906.
B. 1932.
C. 1910.
D. 1925.
23. Manheim Central High School Barons won the 2003 PIAA Class AAA state football championship, which was chronicled in a book written 10 years later by LNP/LancasterOnline sportswriter and columnist Mike Gross. What is the name of the book?
A. “Baron Country.’’
B. “Magnificent Manheim Central.’’
C. “Best Game Ever.’’
D. None of the above.
24. A U.S. president visited Conestoga Valley School District to share his anti-drug message. Who was the president, and what was the year?
A. George W. Bush, 2006.
B. Ronald Reagan, 1985.
C. Bill Clinton, 1997.
D. George H.W. Bush, 1989.
25. Ephrata was the first district in the county to adopt the Palmer Method System for Penmanship. What was the year?
A. 1908.
B. 1899.
C. 1920.
D. 1935.
26. This National Baseball Hall of Famer graduated from Donegal High School in 1970. Famous for his split-fingered fastball, he played for the Chicago Cubs, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves. Who is he?
A. Tom Herr.
B. Gene Garber.
C. Chris Heisey.
D. Bruce Sutter.
27. Octorara Area School District’s name, which was officially selected in 1953, is Native American in origin and was also given to the two major streams that drain the area. According to legend, Octorara refers to either:
A. The sun or wheatfields.
B. Flowing waters or the sun.
C. The sky or the land.
D. None of the above.
28. The 1974 Elizabethtown Area High School field hockey team achieved an honor that cannot be repeated by any other Pennsylvania high school field hockey team. What is it?
A. Its starting roster founded the team.
B. The team won the first PIAA state field hockey championship.
C. The team comprised male and female members.
D. None of the above.
29. Penn Manor is named after a section of land along the Susquehanna River that was surveyed and reserved for William Penn in 1717. Penn had planned to establish a city on the site. Although the city was never built, the land was, for a time, known as:
A. Conestoga Manor.
B. Penn’s Manor
of Conestoga.
C. Manor at Penn.
D. Susquehanna
Manor.
30. In March 1946, the Manheim Township varsity basketball team was within one game of competing for the Pennsylvania Class B championship before losing to Fell Township 38-34. During those games, a tradition began. What was it?
A. The school began wearing its trademark blue and white colors.
B. The school fight song debuted.
C. The name, Blue Streaks, was used for the first time.
D. All of the above.
31. Measuring about 9 1/2 feet tall, 11 feet long and weighing about 1,400 pounds, a steel sculpture located between the rear entrance of Solanco High School and the football stadium greets visitors. Who or what does it represent?
A. A mule.
B. Former Superintendent Martin Hudacs.
C. Solanco alum Adm. Alan E. Eschbach.
D. A bunch of wheat.
ANSWERS:
1. C.
2. C.
3. A. Actress Kristen Wiig attended Manheim Township schools. Olympic swimmer Kyle Salyards, Major League Baseball second baseman Tom Herr and Bon Appetit-endorsed pizza maker and restaurateur Joe Beddia graduated from Hempfield in 1999, 1974 and 1995, respectively.
4. D.
5. A. The idea of combining six separate school districts was not fully embraced, generating skepticism and concern at the time. So contentious was the creation of the “Elanco” school district that the property owners of the condemned ground where the current high school and middle school were built on Route 23 are rumored to have never accepted payment that was owed to them for the land, according to a news release.
6. C.
7. C.
8. B.
9. A.
10. D.
11. B.
12. B.
13. D. Christopher Millard died in 1972, the same year his parents founded Four Diamonds. Since its creation, the organization “has helped more than 4,000 children and families and supported a diverse platform of childhood cancer research at Penn State Children’s Hospital, seeking improved treatments and cures to benefit kids around the world,’’ according to fourdiamonds.org.
14. A. Residents in West Lampeter Township, Strasburg Borough and Strasburg Township voted to consolidate schools in November 1952. The district was officially named Lampeter-Strasburg Union School District on July 1, 1953.
15. B.
16. C. The “Comets’’ moniker reportedly was named after a school bus known as the “Gold Comet.” The driver of the bus, Spic Erisman, submitted the name in a contest, according to a news release. One additional note: A school district in western Pennsylvania, Penns Manor, also uses the Comet as its mascot.
17. A.
18. C.
19. A.
20. A.
21. A.
22. A. East Hempfield, which would become Hempfield, grew into a three-year course of study in 1908 and a four-year program was instituted in 1926. At that time, student enrollment increased to 70 students and a faculty of three teachers.
23. C.
24. D.
25. A.
26. D.
27. B.
28. B.
29. B.
30. C. “Hi-Lite,’’ the student newspaper, had been urging students to come up with a suitable name. According to “Manheim Township Schools: The First 100 Years’’ by C. Nat Netscher, it was the newspaper playoff coverage by LNP that came up with a nickname that stuck. Some say “Blue Streaks’’ was first used by Intelligencer Journal reporter Marv Miller; others credited Lancaster New Era’s George Kirchner. A Kirchner column dated March 22, 1946, referred to the newly founded Streaks.
31. A. The sculpture created and erected in 2013 depicts Solanco’s “Golden Mule’’ mascot. It was created by metal fabricator/artist and 2008 alum Cody Kaufman and his uncle, Bruce Kaufman, an architectural draftsman. The work was funded by a donation from the Class of 2011.