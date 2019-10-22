Five Hempfield High School seniors have been recognized as National Merit Scholarship Corp. Commended Students.
They are Isabella P. Hollenbach, Colson A. Hunt, Campbell Krulewski, Evan P. Long and Olivia F. Mezzetti.
The mission of NMSC is to recognize and honor academically talented students across the United States, according to a news release.
The program accomplishes its mission by conducting nationwide academic scholarship programs.
Linda Miller receives statewide honor in physical education
The Pennsylvania State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance has honored Hempfield High School health and physical education teacher Linda Miller with the 2019 Ethel G. Encke Award. The organization’s second highest award, the honor recognizes a person who has given exceptional service and leadership to the profession.
“The awards committee was impressed with Linda’s service to our association, outstanding teaching skills, professionalism and dedication to her students and school community,” the organization’s past president and 2019 awards chair Colleen Wegimont said in a news release.
Miller will receive the award at the Elmer B. Cottrell Banquet on Dec. 5 at Spooky Nook Sports.
PSBA recognizes 3 board members
On Oct. 1, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association recognized three directors of the Hempfield School District board: Jim Maurer; William Otto, president; and R. Christopher Smiley.
The board comprises nine local elected volunteers. Each of these three men has served eight years on the school board.