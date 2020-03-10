Students at The Janus School used their technology skills to spread cheer during the holiday season. The school joined forces with Ohio-based IC3D, a 3D-printing service provider, consulting company and 3D-printing equipment and filament manufacturer, to help print toys that were distributed to children by Toys for Tots of Central Ohio, according to a news release.
IC3D donated printer filament to the students at Janus who served as “printer elves,” the release noted. The students printed 40 toys with moving parts that were sent back to Toys for Tots of Central Ohio to find new homes.
“Students bring a lot of enthusiasm and interest to 3D printing, and when the Toys for Tots idea was presented ... they wanted to share that enthusiasm with other children too,” director of technology Michelle Styer said in the release. “Our 3D lab celebrates creativity and problem-solving, and this was a chance to use both of those to spread some holiday cheer.”
Janus students utilize the 3D-printing lab, established through a grant from the Ferree Foundation, in mathematics, science, language arts, social studies and art.
“The lab has opened new doors of possibility for our students in learning and developing valuable skills,’’ director of academics Heather Strunk said in the release.
“We are excited to use these skills and talents to add a little holiday magic where it is needed most.”