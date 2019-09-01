The four clock faces housed in the tower of the former New Holland School for grades one through 12 that later served as an elementary school and district office, endure today — at three separate sites.
In February 1875, local clock dealer Isaac Witwer purchased the timepiece on behalf of town residents — they raised money through pledges and games of chance — from G.W. Russell of Philadelphia, an agent for manufacturer G.M. Stevens & Co. of Boston, according to a history compiled New Holland Area Historical Society board member Brian Frankhouser. The clock’s original price of $600 was lowered to less than $400 because it had been briefly used by another owner, he noted.
The clock was installed in 1875 at what was then a new public school serving all grade levels on Main Street in the middle of town.
The tower atop the school building showcased four dials, or faces, of the clock visible on each exterior wall. Its movement consisted of a hanging weight system, with weights traveling from the basement to the two-story tower, according to LNP/LancasterOnline archives.
The clock needed to be wound every seven days with a large crank. For years, a 520-pound bell rang to denote the changing hour on what was commonly referred to as the town clock.
“The clock stopped working and was restarted many times over its long life, but ticked its last tock at the old school in 1998,’’ Frankhouser said in an email.
Today the clock’s faces are housed at locations throughout Eastern Lancaster County School District. One is on the exterior of Garden Spot High School and a second adorns the foyer to the high school auditorium. Both are working, run by the original mechanism. (The high school moved to East Main Street in 1959, when it was renamed Garden Spot.)
A third clock face became part of the entrance to New Holland Elementary School after it merged with the former Summit Valley Elementary School at 126 Eastern School Road.
“Placed here in 2003, it was converted to electric power with automatic time adjustment provided by the Global Positioning System,’’ according to an adjacent plaque.
The fourth clock face, working and powered by electricity, greets visitors to the New Holland Area Historical Society Museum located on the second floor of the historic Kauffman’s Hardware building.