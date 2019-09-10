The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture invites students in first through eighth grades to help spread the message about the threat of the invasive spotted lanternfly by entering the 2019 calendar contest.
“When children talk, people listen,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a news release. “Last year, more than 800 kids helped us tell the story of what this insect is, how it hurts us, and what you can do to help keep it from spreading. Pennsylvania kids are great storytellers and we need their help again.”
The 2018 Spotted Lanternfly Calendar Contest generated entries from students across the state. Participating students learn in their classrooms about the threat posed by this invasive insect. Their messages and illustrations help Pennsylvanians identify spotted lanternflies and encourage discussion among their families and neighbors about how they can join in the fight to stop its spread, the release noted.
Three Lancaster County students were winners in last year’s contest: Austin Carson, of Lampeter Elementary School, and Nicole Cassel, of Ephrata Mennonite School, took second place in their grade divisions. Audrey Wieand, also of Lampeter Elementary, took third place in her grade division.
This year’s entries must include:
—\!q One fact about the spotted lanternfly.
— Artwork created by the student.
— An 11-by-17-inch poster, horizontally oriented.
— Original artwork only; no copies will be accepted.
— A complete contest submission form attached or emailed with the poster.
The competition will run through Oct. 31. Entries will be judged in four divisions: first and second grades; third and fourth; fifth and sixth; and seventh and eighth grades. The top three winning entries per grade will be featured in a calendar, and the grand-prize winner will appear on the cover.
Winners will receive a prize package and will be recognized during the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Contestants can enter by mailing their artwork to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Communications Office, Room 210, 2301 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg, PA 17110, or emailing entries to ra-agslfcalendars@pa.gov. All submissions must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 31.
For more information about the Spotted Lanternfly, visit www.agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly. Click “SLF Calendar Contest’’ on that page for rules to the contest.