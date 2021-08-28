Kristy Moore’s daughter was in school for one whole day before being exposed to COVID-19.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Katie, is in third grade at Bear Creek School in the Elizabethtown Area School District. Moore said she was told to pull Katie out of school Thursday, two days after she was believed to be in close contact with a student with COVID-19. School started in Elizabethtown on Monday.

The student with COVID-19, Moore said school officials told her, was not wearing a mask. If she had been, Katie wouldn’t have had to quarantine, according to the district’s health and safety plan, which is based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Elizabethtown is among the majority of Lancaster County school districts without a universal mask requirement, though Elizabethtown administrators say wearing masks is strongly recommended.

“That other parent’s choice not to mask made my masked child lose time in school, lose time with her friends, and lose time with her family,” Moore said, adding that Katie is isolating in her bedroom until she can get tested.

Moore is a Democrat running for school board in Elizabethtown and has been a vocal supporter of a districtwide mask requirement. Many in the community have supported the school board’s decision to keep masks optional, citing freedom of choice and the potential emotional affects of prolonged mask-wearing.

Students, masked and unmasked, returned to school this week at 10 of the 17 Lancaster County school districts. Already, as Moore’s experience illustrates, some are dealing with COVID-19 cases in their schools. Most, however, have appeared to keep cases at bay.

Based on available district data Friday, there are 70 total COVID-19 cases among the Lancaster County school districts that reopened this week. Following are the case numbers, according to each school district, as well as their mask policies.

— Donegal, masks optional: Zero.

— Conestoga Valley, masks optional: three cases (two at Brownstown Elementary School and one at Conestoga Valley High School).

— Elizabethtown Area, masks optional: 17 (six at Elizabethtown Area Middle School, five each at Elizabethtown Area High School and Bear Creek School, and one at Rheems Elementary School).

— Lampeter-Strasburg, masks optional: Zero.

— Lancaster, masks required: 46 (17 at McCaskey Campus; four at Martin School; three each at Jackson Middle School, Reynolds Middle School, Carter & MacRae Elementary School and King Elementary School; two each at Wheatland Middle School, Fulton Elementary School, Price Elementary School, Ross Elementary School and Wharton Elementary School; and one each at Hamilton Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School and Washington Elementary School.

— Manheim Township, masks required: Three (one each at Manheim Township Middle School, Bucher Elementary School and Nitrauer Elementary School).

— Pequea Valley, masks optional: One (at Pequea Valley Intermediate School).

Data was unavailable from Cocalico, Columbia Borough and Hempfield school districts.