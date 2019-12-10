Jared Erb, Pequea Valley career readiness coordinator and virtual learning administrator, explains how programmable logic controllers will be used in the high school STEM lab:
“This new PLC lab focuses on the industrial applications of PLC technology for jobs in engineering, maintenance, service and technical fields. Learners will develop the ability to run wire schematics by following electrical blueprints, code ladder logic sequences with their laptops in order to enable proper functioning of the PLC, as well as learning how to debug the PLC sequencing when a component is ‘secretly replaced with a broken part’ by the instructor.
“This new lab will benefit Pequea Valley learners as they acquire relevant and employable skills in industrial technology, hopefully leading to gainful employment in local high-skill careers. After successfully completing advanced PLC training coursework in solving a variety of technical problems, they will have the opportunity to apply for PLC certification exam.
“Our newly established PLC lab will train learners to be able to work with PLC controllers in diverse technical career contexts. This new initiative will incorporate an introductory PLC unit into our ninth grade STEM course to gain exposure to rudimentary concepts. Then advanced classes such as digital electronics, robotics and principles of engineering will expand introductory concepts into advanced PLC techniques working toward developing skills needed for employment in this field.
“We will also have learners share with younger learners to educate them on these opportunities. The PLC Training Lab also integrates ‘debugging kits’ in which trainers will be able to put ‘broken pieces’ into the PLC systems. Learners will need to be able to troubleshoot issues with PLC coding as well as PLC units for a hands-on approach to learning this high-level STEM skill.”