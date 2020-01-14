Hempfield School District will send 41 students to the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association High School/Middle School County Band South Festival.
Eight students from Centerville Middle School, 13 from Landisville Middle School, and 20 students from Hempfield High School successfully auditioned for the annual event.
This year’s festival will be held Jan. 25 at Manheim Township High School. A concert open to the public will begin at 4 p.m. Conductors will be Brian Norcross and Howard Boots.
Representing the high school will be senior Emily Papez and sophomore Jacqueline Dao, flute; junior Emma Walters, oboe; sophomore Aidan Cazad, bassoon; juniors Hannah Kirk and Bella Hess and freshman Marissa Dagen, clarinet; junior Reagan Faizon and senior Jarrett Gretz, alto sax; sophomore Meghan Wolf and senior T.J. Panyik, trumpet; seniors Grace Rodman and Colby Gamble, french horn; sophomore Justin Suchar and freshman Max Luciano, trombone; freshman Geoffrey Martin, baritone; juniors Marissa Good and MacKenzie Toole, tuba; and sophomore Lauren Craig and freshman Jakob Kreibick, percussion.
Representing Centerville will be: eighth graders Zeke Stephens, clarinet; Everett Roy, french horn; Samuel Freedman, trombone; Tyler Bechtel, euphonium; and Aydan Pronovost, tuba. Representing seventh grade will be Andrew Willard, clarinet; Madison Alley, bass clarinet; and Carter Guengerich, percussion.
Landisville students are eighth graders Sydney Weaver, flute; Katherine Caddick, oboe; Andre Hurst, clarinet; Anastasia Elfner, tenor sax; Tristan Carrier, trumpet; Larson McPhail, trombone; Genevieve Szczyrbak and Amelia Horst, french horn; and Gabriel Walters, tuba. Seventh graders are Logan Klopp, alto sax; Vaughn Eckhardt and Nikolaus Schoelkoph, trumpet; and Spencer Stein, euphonium.