Mountville Elementary School students, including those in the photo above, raised $807 dollars in February to donate to World Wildlife Fund as part of their One Book One School Program. Students read Peter Brown’s "The Wild Robot," which is about a robot named Roz who finds herself on an isolated island with its wildlife.
"Each year, we attempt to do something charitable with our One Book One School program," Mountville Elementary classroom music teacher Johanna Baker said in a press release. "We decided to start a campaign to raise money to symbolically adopt some of the animals that appear in the book. Luckily, we were able to find seven different at-risk species featured in the book to focus on."
They included the porcupine, sea otter, sea turtle, grey wolf, grizzly bear, red fox, and the snowy owl.
In return for donations, the school will receive adoption certificates and plush animals to display in the school lobby for each grade that raised at least $55 collectively. Classrooms also decorated their doors in the habitat of their chosen animal.