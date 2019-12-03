Hempfield School District will present its fourth annual Hempfield Holiday Shoppe 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Franklin Gym at Hempfield High School. The student craft show, touting a variety of holiday gifts, supports student-operated minibusinesses that teach real-world skills.
Alumni award
Hempfield High School chemistry teacher Amy Thompson is the recipient of the 2019 O.F. Stambaugh Chemistry Alumni Award from Elizabethtown College.
She received Bachelor of Science degrees in ACS chemistry, chemistry education and physics education from Elizabethtown in 1991. She earned a Master of Science degree in teaching and curriculum from Penn State University in 1997.
After graduating, she began teaching chemistry at Hempfield High School, where she remains today. During 28 years of teaching, she has taught more than 4,500 students in classes ranging from general science to Advanced Placement chemistry. Thompson also serves as an after-school tutor, homebound instructor and cooperating teacher for seniors from Millersville University and Elizabethtown College.
She routinely participates at the Millersville Women in Mathematics and Science Symposium, which encourages young women to explore math and science-related fields.
The Elizabethtown College event program recognizing this achievement noted, “Amy is an excellent example of our motto, Educate for Service, through her obvious love of teaching and her dedication to both her students and education in general,” Elizabethtown College noted in the event program.
The O.F. Stambaugh Chemistry Alumni Award honors the service of Oscar F. Stambaugh to Elizabethtown College; he served four decades as a professor and chair of the department. The award is presented annually to recognize distinguished professional achievement in chemistry or medicine by a graduate.
Broadcasting honors
Hempfield High School received a special invitation to compete in the 4-State at the Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting held Oct. 26-28 in Springfield, Missouri.
Hempfield communication technology students — junior Paige Gruber and seniors Lauren Eager, Jase Gibbons, Ethan Miller, Abigail Minnich, Madeline Olson and Frank Russo — were among the 400 participants.
All seven students earned a “superior” ranking in the “Early Bird Madness” competition. This required students to come up with a concept film, all shot and edited within a six-hour time period. The Hempfield students earned a first-place award in the “76 Film Maker.’’
Abigail earned a first-place award in “Edit the Scene” for her piece, “Varsity.’’ Both she and Lauren earned a second-place award in the “Cinematographer Challenge.” Ethan, Paige, Lauren and Abby earned a second-place award in “Finish the Film.’’
View the award winners at scholasticbroadcasting.
com/2019-results.
Centerville Geography Bee
A National Geographic GeoBee competition was held at Centerville Middle School on Nov. 7. Finalists are: Chase Barrick Carter Guengrich, Declan Jones, Audra Koerner-Smith, Lindsay Over, Matthew Ovadek, Aydan Pronovost, Zeke Stephens and William Sweeny.
Students reached the GeoBee finals after taking a 20-question preliminary test in their history class. The bee was televised live to CMS students on WCMS. Joel Mumma, retired CMS teacher, made a return appearance to ask the questions. The top students will now take a paper test to get a chance to move on to the state round.