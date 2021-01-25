Hempfield High School will move to a two-day virtual learning format Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 were found there this week, the school announced Monday.

Nine total cases of the virus have been discovered at Hempfield High within the past 14 days, forcing the school to temporarily close according to state guidelines, Principal Jim Dague said in a letter to parents Monday. Students who are known to have been in close contact with COVID-positive people will be contacted by the school nurse.

Students will take part in virtual instruction Tuesday and Wednesday, Dague said. Students should not report to the school building either day. Classes are set to resume normally on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Students will follow their normal school schedules from home and report to classes through Google Meet, Dague said. Teachers will share Google Meet links in Schoology.

School custodians will disinfect the campus while classes are being held virtually, Dague said.

Buses will still provide transportation to students to Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Transition Beyond the Classroom cottage, Landisville Education Center and non-public schools, Dague said. Half-day students at the Career & Technology Center will need to provide their own transportation to and from the high school shuttle location.

The school will operate on a two-hour delay schedule Tuesday in the event of inclement weather, Dague said. Classes will not take place at all if the school district declares a Snow Day. The school building will be closed to students on Wednesday regardless of whether Tuesday is a Snow Day.

Student-athletes will hear from their individual coaches about practices and competitions for Tuesday and Wednesday, Dague said. Events are not allowed to take place on the school’s campus, though off-campus events can take place as scheduled.