The Hempfield Marching Knights were named Yankee Open Class Champions for a third consecutive year at the Cavalcade Marching Band Championships in West Chester last month.
The 92 marching band members performed their 2019 field show, “To Show Your Strength.” They put on a performance that was “strong, vulnerable, and passionate featuring amazing intention and connection,’’ Matthew Ceresini, Hempfield director of bands, said in a news release.
In a very close competition with several other bands, the release noted, Hempfield took first place, winning the goal medal with a score of 97.1. The Marching Knights also earned High Visual, High Music and High Effect awards.
.000District 7 Band
and Orchestra
Ten out of 37 auditioning Hempfield School District students were selected to participate in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Concert Band and Orchestra.
The orchestra students are senior cellists Konrad Hurst and Elizabeth Weaver and junior violist Reagan Faizon. Hempfield’s PMEA band students are seniors Morris Gelbart, clarinet; Brayden Elfner, trumpet; Grace Rodman and Colby Gamble, both on French horn; Evan Long, baritone; and Adam Clark, percussion.
Eighth grader Andre Hurst, who plays the clarinet, was also honored.