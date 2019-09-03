Four Hempfield High School seniors who are members of Future Business Leaders of America qualified for the organization’s national competition June 29 through July 2 in San Antonio, Texas.

Adam Wernoch and Jake Suchar earned fourth place nationally in the hospitality management competition. After placing in the top 12 on a written test, they were given 20 minutes to prepare a presentation about the changes they expect in the hospitality industry.

Additionally, Bruke Alemayew and Adam Tak competed in the graphic design competition, showcasing the logo they created for a fictional high school and the design development process they used.

Centerville student wins essay contest focused on nutrition

Centerville Middle School student Éilis DiIorio was named the winner of the 2019 School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania Essay Content in the category for grades five through eight. On July 29 she presented her essay at the association’s 2019 annual conference president’s reception and dinner in Hershey.

The essay contest topic focused on why school meals are an important part of the school day and, further, asked students to describe how receiving school meals has had an impact on their education, according to a news release. For her essay, DiIorio was awarded an overnight stay at the Hershey Lodge and four tickets to Hersheypark.

Mini-THON wins award for use of online fundraising platform

Hempfield High School Mini-THON has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Mini-THON Award for Excellence in Use of DonorDrive, which recognizes a school that best used an online fundraising platform to raise awareness and funds.

The high school Mini-THON’s use of DonorDrive for their leadership committee and initiatives including a 5K and pageant that raised a combined total of more than $25,000 online.

“We hope that you will recognize the Hempfield High School Mini-THON Leadership Committee and (advisers) Cathi Fuhrman, Vicki Marrolli and Kim Marrolli for this achievement,” said Kristen Masengarb, director of Mini-THON at Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital. “They are truly making an impact on our cause to conquer childhood cancer and providing hope and support to (thousands) of families that face a childhood cancer diagnosis every year.”

Founded in 2009, the Hempfield Mini-THON fundraiser generated more than $690,000 in its first eight years.

2019 grad earns music education scholarship

Violinist Amaya Williams, of the Hempfield Class of 2019, is the recipient of the Pennsylvania-Delaware String Teachers Association Orchestra Education Scholarship. This $1,000 award is given to a graduating high school senior who plans to major in music education at an accredited college.

She was nominated for outstanding contributions as a longtime member of the Hempfield School District orchestra program and for her work as a music-teaching intern in the middle school orchestras. She is a first-year student at Duquesne University in fall 2019.