Children residing in the Hempfield School District who will be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1 are eligible to begin kindergarten in fall 2020. Parents or guardians should complete the online registration by Feb. 24 at hempfieldsd.org/kindergarten/. There is information there about making appointments with the district Student Services Office (717-459-9009) to take a child’s birth certificate and other documents to the district.
Additionally, the following kindergarten orientations will be held at: Centerville Elementary, 6:30 p.m. March 2; East Petersburg, 5:15 p.m. March 9; Farmdale, 6:30 p.m. March 12; Landisville Primary Center, 6:30 p.m. March 3; Mountville, 6:30 p.m. March 3; and Rohrerstown, 6:30 p.m. March 5.
Penn Manor
Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year is open. To that end, Penn Manor is hosting a kindergarten information night and preschool expo from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hambright Elementary School, 3000 Charlestown Road. Snow date is Feb. 5 .
The expo, which begins at 6:15, offers parents an opportunity for parents to network with representatives of local preschools. (Penn Manor does not currently offer a preschool program.)
The kindergarten portion of the evening begins at 7 p.m. Students registering for kindergarten must be 5 years old by Sept. 1. Parents/guardians must begin the registration process at www.pennmanor.net/parents/registration/. After the form is completed, parents/guardians will be directed to a page to schedule an in-person interview to complete the registration process.
Parents may attend one or both events. Registration is not required; child care will not be provided.
— All seven Penn Manor elementary schools are sponsoring Lunch & Learn, a program running until May that is designed to help preschoolers and their parents become acclimate to the school environment.
The free program includes a story and craft time, library visit and lunch for participants ages 3 and older. Starting times vary by school; sessions run about an hour.
Advance registration is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to attend. For a schedule, visit www.pennmanor.net/tinycomets/.