It became clear to Pequea Valley Intermediate School band director James Ackerman that one musical selection in the Jan. 12 winter concert required something extra.
Something along the lines of percussion or, more accurately, a sound effect that would mimic the vibrations of marching feet for Scott Watson’s “Terracotta Warriors.’’
There are machines on the market that can do that task. But as Ackerman thought about the device housing a series of suspended wooden blocks, he also saw an opportunity for a cross-curricular project, according to a news release.
He turned to STEM teacher Jamiel Smoker, who assigned four learners — Paul McGinley, Owen Pierce, Owen Hartmann and Sean Ammon — to the project. Using an online design program called Tinkercad, the boys set to work, conferring with Ackerman about the size, materials and timetable for the marching machine.
The learners used time in STEM class, with Smoker’s guidance, to laminate sapele wood for the frame rails, create the numerous blocks, and sand and finish all of the parts. Within a few months, the machine was completed and ready for use in band rehearsals.
And, it turned out, band percussionist Owen Pierce used the instrument he helped to create.
When the project was finished, according to the release, Ackerman contacted composer Watson and shared the story of the marching machine’s construction. Ackerman said Watson wants to share the details on social media and his website so that other schools will have a template for a similar experience.
WATCH AND LISTEN
Experience a marchine machine: www.scottwatsonmusic.com/compositions/band-grade-2-3/marching-machine.