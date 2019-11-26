Lancaster County schools have until Dec. 20 to register for the 62nd annual LNP/LancasterOnline Spelling Bee.
Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students are eligible to compete through county schools, school districts and home-schooling organizations.
The LNP/LancasterOnline champion will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held the week of May 24 at Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Expenses are paid by LNP Media Group.
Registration at the National Scripps Spelling Bee site, spellingbee.com, continues through Dec. 20.
The semifinal written portion of the LNP/LancasterOnline bee will be held Feb. 19 at Huesken Middle School in the Conestoga Valley School District. Schools send the top spellers from their school and districtwide bees.
The final bee, which is open to the public, will be held March 13 at Huesken Middle School.
Reigning LNP/LancasterOnline champion is Sophie Zhang, of Hempfield School District.
For more details about the LNP/LancasterOnline Spelling Bee, visit nie.lancasteronline.com/spelling-bee-scripps .
This article was updated Nov. 26, 2019.