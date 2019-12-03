This year’s High School Heroes, a group composed of 50 high school seniors, made their first of four visits with Hans Herr third graders in October. They handed out trading cards and brought show-and-tell-style favorite items. Each hero sat down with several small groups of third graders to discuss their high school lives, including future plans, hobbies and personal best practices.
Teachers nominate High School Heroes at the end of junior year and rising seniors are invited to become part of the program in the summer. Heroes train to be mentors by participating in a series of lessons based on positive decision-making and drug- and alcohol-free lifestyles.
High School Heroes have varied interests and extracurricular activities — sports, music, agriculture, academics — so that every elementary school child can feel connected and inspired.
Students of the Month
Two seniors and two juniors received recognition for their achievements at L-S High School in October. Honored as Pioneer Superlatives were:
Megan Stratton, a junior, who is an Inter-Club Council leader and a member of the Mini-THON executive committee, student council, Pioneer Interact Club, Varsity Club, National Honor Society, and the cross country and lacrosse teams. Megan is consistently on the distinguished honor roll and received Burrowes Scholars awards at the fifth and eighth grade levels. Outside of school, she volunteers for Girls on the Run.
Andrew Wittemann, senior class treasurer, Quiz Bowl team captain and league all-star, and a member of National Honor Society, L-S STEM Pioneers and STEM Club, Model United Nations, marching band, concert band, High School Heroes and the tennis team. Andrew is regularly on the distinguished honor roll and is a Burrowes Scholar award winner for science. Outside of school, he volunteers at the Lancaster Science Factory.
— Students of the Month were:
Namyah Crespo, a senior, who is a member of the High School Heroes program. She was the recipient of a Lancaster Chamber award and works at Main Street Closet in Willow Street.
Jonathan Klein, a junior, is the president and editor-in-chief of LS News, a school photographer, a set builder for plays and musicals, and a member of the lacrosse team. Outside of school, Jonathan is the photographer for Mission Church, a youth group host and a freelance photographer.
National Honor Society
Sixty-eight students were inducted into the Lampeter-Strasburg High School National Honor Society on Nov. 12. This year’s group of 61 juniors and seven seniors was selected based on academic excellence, community involvement and demonstration of leadership.
