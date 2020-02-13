Cocalico High School senior Ruvim Bozhko was named Sir Valentine on Feb. 8. Similar to the process of crowning the homecoming queen, this heartwaring rise to royalty is determined by the senior class, which votes on the male members for the court. Then the entire student body selects the student who will be crowned Sir Valentine.
Other members of the 2020 court were Noah Bennetch, Brock Gingrich, Moses Madison, Nic Molignoni and Brad Steiert.
Region V Chorus vocalist
Cocalico High School junior Juliana Martin successfully auditioned for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region V Chorus. The festival will take place Feb. 27-29 at Eastern York High School. The concert will be directed by Mark Mecham of Lebanon Valley College.
Student orator
High school freshman Peyton Flexer represented Cocalico School District in the regional Poetry Out Loud competition Jan. 25 at The Ware Center in Lancaster. Her performance of “An Invitation to Love” by Paul Laurence Dunbar earned her high scores at the district level.
For the Lancaster event, she memorized “Acquainted With the Night” by Robert Frost and “A Birthday” by Christina Rossetti.
She competed against other students from high schools in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties. The winner was Raycell Diaz-Hernandez of Reading High School.
Poetry Out Loud encourages students to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation. It also helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about their literary heritage.
State finals will be held March 9 at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.