Cocalico High School is offering a new credentialing opportunity through the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association for all high school students called the Global Scholars Program.
Students participating in the program will gain a better understanding of different cultures, of people in nations throughout the world, and of themselves, according to a news release. Upon completion of the program, students will be better equipped for acceptance to a university or other post-secondary institution, for professional and personal success in the global community, and for future employment opportunities, the release continued.
There are about 60 students in the program for the 2019-20 school year. According to Laura Stehr, world language department chair and Global Scholars co-adviser, “I am really excited to offer this program for our students to help them cultivate a global perspective that will enhance their personal lives and set them apart from other candidates when applying for jobs.”
Tri-M leaders
Leaders of the Cocalico High School Tri-M Music Honor Society are: Cayden Holmes, president; Parker Shober, vice president; Madelyn Hannah, secretary; Juliana Martin, treasurer; and Caryanne Skiles, historian. Tri-M is a nationwide organization with 2,100 chapters in all 50 states; the figure represents more than 84,000 student members.
Freshman officers
First-year high school students recently chose their class officers for the 2019-20 school year. They are, Olivia Reider, secretary; Cameron Nye, president; Lia Finnegan, vice president; and Kaden Lehman, treasurer.
Yearbook editors
Brianna Burkholder is editor in chief of the 2019-20 high school yearbook. Working with her is a leadership team comprising Bethany Garner, business manager; Karin Rathman, photography editor; Laura Whittaker, section editor; and Katie Ziegler, copy editor.
Alumni help the community
Early this summer, the Cocalico Alumni Association held a community barbecue and cornhole tournament for the benefit of the Reinholds Veterans of Foreign Wars Stockings for Soldiers program. Alumni donated $2,000 to the program. To learn about upcoming fundraisers, visit cocalicoalumni.org.