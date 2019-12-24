In our local schools, generosity that begins with cookies and toys and rubber-band bracelets translates into a sense of service that enhances the quality of life in Lancaster County and far beyond. For our students, service to others is integral to their lives and their studies not just at the holidays but all year round. Take look.
Penn Manor: Help for those in poverty
Four Hambright Elementary School students raised money for Water Street Mission after researching the plight of children living in poverty as part of a school enrichment activity.
The fifth graders were asked to select one of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 to improve health, education and economic opportunities for people worldwide, according to a news release.
Kyla Cintron, Molly Hufford, Nina McComsey and Ariana Giberson selected poverty as their focus and studied homelessness in Lancaster County. After researching the issue, they were inspired to support Water Street Mission, the Lancaster organization that provides housing and meals for the homeless.
The students baked cookies and brownies, selling them in their neighborhood and raising $175. They presented a check to the mission after school Oct. 25.
Hempfield: Toys for Tots
Centerville Middle School students in the Friends of Rachel Club collected nearly 400 toys during their Toys for Tots fundraiser.
The mission of the club is to amplify the Rachel’s Challenge message of tolerance and respect. Club members help new students acclimate to the middle school, and they are instrumental in leading student projects that promote kindness and compassion in both the school and community.
“I am so proud of our students and their generosity,” Assistant Principal Bill Ackerman said in a news release.
Elizabethtown: Food drive and giving tree
Each year, the Bear Creek School students, faculty and staff hold a food drive during the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday. The goal of the initiative is to help ensure that no family goes without food during the holiday season. This year, the school collected more than 1,400 nonperishable items.
This spirit of giving will benefit 43 local families in need this month. To spread the Christmas cheer, the school’s Lighthouse Team decorated the food boxes that will be distributed to families.
As part of the District’s Life Ready Model, student participation in altruistic projects extends learning beyond the four walls of the school system, a district news release noted. These experiences empower students to give back to their community and build the foundation to become productive adult citizens.
— East High Street Elementary School recently held its annual Giving Tree program to help local families experiencing financial difficulty to purchase presents for their children this holiday season. Coordinated by the school’s counseling department and Parent Teacher Organization, the Giving Tree allowed faculty, staff and parents to purchase gifts from a wish list supplied by the families.
Through the program, holiday cheer will be brought to 136 children who will receive individually wrapped gifts of hats, gloves, jackets or toys.
St. Leo the Great: Bracelet power
This summer St. Leo the Great Catholic School third grader Ainsley Ott turned a hobby into a fundraiser for friend Sammy Brazzo who, like individuals around the world, have a rare, progressive disease called limb girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i or LGMD2i.
Family and friends who admired Ainsley’s colorful rubber-band bracelets asked if they were available for sale. Ainsley, then, saw an opportunity to sell the bracelets to help Sammy, a sixth grader at St. Leo’s.
Since Sammy’s diagnosis, the Brazzo family — the ranks include mom Kelly, dad Keith and siblings Marina and Brandon — created the foundation, CureLGMD2i, to support scientific research for safe and effective treatment for this disease.
Described by the foundation website as a “progressively debilitating disease caused by weakness and muscle wasting mainly in the shoulder and hip areas,’’ this congenital disease “can result in cardiovascular, respiratory and overall physical complications typically beginning in early adolescence.’’
“To date, the CureLGMD2i Foundation (formerly known as The Samantha J. Brazzo Foundation) has provided over $650,000 to research programs that are working aggressively to establish a treatment for LGMD2i,’’ the website noted.
“We are hopeful that with the groundbreaking work being done with gene therapy, drug screenings and clinical trials, a successful treatment will halt the progression of LGMD2i.”
Ainsley’s bracelets have thus far raised about $3,500 for the work of the foundation. To learn more, visit curelgmd2i.com.
Warwick: Day of Service
On Nov. 25, the Warwick School District celebrated Warwick Strong Day with acts of kindness as a way to recognize the strength of the Warwick community while demonstrating gratitude for the support given to the district over the past year.
Food collections, gifts and cards for first responders and donation drives for Make-A-Wish Foundation and Paws for Warwick were among the initiatives. Students created items for Lancaster’s “A Night to Shine” prom event for people with special needs who are age 14 and older. They volunteered at Moravian Manor and St. Paul Christian Early Learning Center. Students even created placemats for Thanksgiving community meals.
“The love and support shown to our Warwick family over the last year has been unending and boundless and shown in big and small ways. It is important for us to recognize and honor that support by giving back to this amazing community who surrounded us with such love,” Superintendent April Hershey said in a news release.
On Oct. 26, 2018, Warwick students Jack R. Nicholson and Meghan Keeney were killed in a crash outside the high school. Student Rylan Beebe was seriously injured. Debra Slaymaker-Walker, of Mount Joy, has been charged with causing the fatal multivehicle crash.
Conestoga Valley: Blessings of Hope
After school Nov. 6, Huesken Middle School students Josiah Casler, Jacob Martin, Sawyer Sensenig and teacher Kerry Mulvihill volunteered at Blessings of Hope in Leola as part of the middle school’s Geo-STEM course.
The students said they were impressed with the operation and how this food bank is able to serve the needs of so many in the CV community.
Lancaster Catholic: Blood drive
On Nov. 5, Lancaster Catholic High School hosted a blood drive where 42 units of blood were collected, potentially saving 126 lives, according to a news release. The drive was sponsored by Lancaster Catholic’s Future Medical Leaders of America Club and the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank.
Resurrection turns pink
Resurrection Catholic School Principal Jeffrey Hughes, as well as students such as David Stefanow, donned pink socks Oct. 18 when the school organized a dress-down day to benefit breast cancer awareness. Students and staff paid $1 to wear pink.
Students raised about $200; half of those funds were donated to the Lancaster Catholic High School Mini-THON, which raises money to help the Four Diamonds Fund to conquer childhood cancer.
Pequea Valley: Pajamas for the Bahamas
In early September, Hurricane Dorian had a devastating impact on the islands of the Bahamas as a category 5 storm. Because the Paradise Elementary School motto is “Respect for Self, Respect for Others, and Respect for the World Around Us,” facilitators and learners took a tragedy and turned it into a real-life lesson about helping others in need.
Sixth graders held a “Pajamas for Bahamas” fundraiser to raise money for the Red Cross efforts. Third, fourth and fifth grade teams planned a second fundraiser — anyone who donated a penny or more, or made a made a card for hurricane victims, could wear pajamas to school for one day.
Learners raised $875.35. Many, according to a school news release, were so excited about the fundraiser that they shared their allowance money with people in the Bahamas.
Ephrata: History is baked into fourth grade project
Ephrata fourth grade students visited the Historic Ephrata Cloister in October to gather materials to help them make the historic site appealing to visitors as part of a Cornerstone Project.
Upon their return to the classroom, students created brochures, posters, and videos inviting people to see the place where Ephrata began, according to a news release. Models and games were part of the museum that Akron Elementary students built in their classrooms.
At Fulton Elementary, Bekah Zook, Stella Patterson and Alyssa Campalans took a different approach. Knowing that food is a universal attraction, they enlisted the aid of their families in holding a bake sale. Each treat came with a brochure about the museum, a short explanation of the fun students had visiting Ephrata Cloister, and the learning opportunities waiting there for visitors.
The three girls raised $86 for the museum.