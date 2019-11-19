Reported by Garden Spot High school seniors Alex Nieves and Anna Armbruster.
November ushers in a season of giving with two major holidays: Thanksgiving and Christmas.
And the spirit of giving is alive and well among high school students in New Holland.
Student officers of Garden Spot Performing Arts will offer a free performance of their production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,’’ on Friday, Nov. 22, to help stock the food pantry at CrossNet Ministries.
The show is free to patrons of all ages who attend with a nonperishable food or toiletry donation to CrossNet. Donation options include soup and cereal as well as body wash and tissues.
Theater group officers were inspired to give back to the Eastern Lancaster County community not only because of the spirit of the holidays but also because the play, itself, features a family of six young children living in poverty. CrossNet, a New Holland-based charity, provides assistance to families experiencing financial difficulties similar to those in the show.
The free performance represents a sacrifice for the theater group, which is self-funded and relies on ticket sales and advertising revenue to produce their shows — costs ranging from performance royalties to sets to costumes.
Officers, however, decided it was more important to help others this holiday season.
Hillary Martin, a Garden Spot English teacher and the theater group producer, said the show resonates with her and the students because "we have a responsibility to look out for our neighbors. We can't turn a blind eye to the suffering around us. This show is deeply relevant to our lives today — we have more and more families experiencing poverty right here in our own little community. The kids and I agree that we have a moral obligation to step in and help."
Martin suggests that the officers' innovative idea might be due to some demographic changes within GSPA's student leadership in recent years.
Students are increasingly electing backstage participants for leadership roles; that may be giving the organization a fresh perspective. Backstage work is not about being the center of attention; it is about serving others.
Haven Kha, the organization's junior class representative, has served backstage for three years.
"Our newfound diversity shows the inclusiveness of the organization,’’ she said. “It allows for different minds to come together and put forth a variety of ideas to help this organization grow."
She said the food drive is important because “it teaches GSPA members the importance of giving back and showing love to one another."
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’’ is based on the Barbara Robinson children's book of the same title.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Stan Deen Auditorium of Garden Spot High School, 669 E. Main St., New Holland.
Admission to Friday's performance is free with a donation for Crossnet. Tickets price is $5 for other performances.
Also, donations of gently used children's books will be accepted for the Elanco Library Book Bike, which provides free books to children in the Elanco district.
Ticket information is available at the box office, 717-354-1584. For more information, visit www.elanco.org.