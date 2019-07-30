Garden Spot High School students embarked upon a 15-day trip to Germany and Austria last month, visiting castles, a salt mine and the Dachau Concentration Camp.
The trip was organized and led by Garden Spot German teacher Laura Trimble and physics teacher Manfred Eller, a native of Worms, Germany.
Hosted by families in the Worms area of southwestern Germany the first week of the trip, students attended Rudi-Stephan Gymnasium, a college preparatory secondary school for grades five through 13 that specializes in languages.
The second week was spent as a group traveling through southern Germany and Austria. Students stayed in youth hostels, visiting:
— Zugspitze mountain, the highest Alpine peak in Germany at 2,962 meters.
— Innsbruck, Austria, where students experienced the Swarovski Crystal Worlds and saw a Tyrolean show with traditional music and dancing that included the Schuhplattler.
— Herrenchiemsee Palace and Neuschwanstein Castle, residences of King Ludwig II.
— Salzbergwerk Berchtesgaden, where students toured a salt mine that has operated since 1564.
— Sommerrodelbahn. Students rode a summer Alpine slide with magnificent views of the Alps, according to a news release. (The track is metal, and each student rides in a car with a shift for braking and accelerating.)
— Dachau. Garden Spot students toured the concentration camp, gaining new knowledge about World War II and the Holocaust.
— Bike tour through Munich. The history-heavy tour included a stop for lunch in a traditional German biergarten — though no beer for the Garden Spot crew, the release noted.
Participating students were Logan Martin, Gabrielle Spencer, Johanna Holmes, Tavita Kauffman, Kira Corrie, Emma Keeport, Lillian Doughty, Lauren Stillman, Amanda Martin, Emma Stoltzfus, Janae Sauder, R.J. Maio, Andrew Jones, Eric Becker, Corey Leaman, Damon Ream, Jason Kearse, Evan Emch and Jordan Tennis.
Twenty-one German students will be at Garden Spot Sept. 21-28. They will stay with host families, attend school, and participate in field trips. The biannual exchange trip will take place again in 2021. Participating Garden Spot students must take German in order to participate in the exchange, and must have a minimum of two levels completed prior to the trip.