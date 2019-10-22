Editor’s note: This report was filed by students Anna Armbruster, Melissa Atanasio, Sophia Ghee, Deanna Phillips and Alex Nieves.
Half of Garden Spot High School’s senior class is now registered to vote, thanks to a student-organized initiative held on National Voter Registration Day.
More than 100 seniors participated in the school’s first registration drive Sept. 24. The hourlong event featured special guests, food, swag, music and patriotic decorations.
Students in Hillary Martin’s journalism course conceived of the community service project after setting personal and academic goals for the semester.
Seniors in the journalism class unanimously decided they wanted to register to vote but soon realized they had no idea how to do so. That’s when senior Deanna Phillips emailed her local legislator, state Rep. David Zimmerman, R-East Earl, and invited him to visit the class and show eligible students how to register.
That visit became the catalyst for a large-scale voter registration drive; students jumped into planning mode.
They designed posters and a website, developed a budget with help from administrators, and solicited raffle prizes from local businesses. Students also designed T-shirts and buttons for the event, and invited several community members including local representatives from both the Republican and Democratic committees.
Senior Elvira Pereyoslov praised her peers for organizing such a positive event. “I think this made students excited to be part of the voting process, and it made them actually think about the importance of it.”
Lauren Stillman, another senior who registered to vote, said the event offered some perspective about her future and the importance of being politically engaged.
“I feel like an adult now,’’ she said. “I feel like I can be involved with my country and try to bring change.’’
The registration drive had universal support from district and high school administrators as well as from teachers.
Laura Schneider, a Garden Spot social studies and government teacher, was impressed by the number of students who signed up to attend. The lesson, according to Schneider, is that elected officials are “missing a huge target audience by not pushing for younger people to get involved.”
Journalism teacher Martin said, “I’m bursting with pride for what these kids did for themselves and their classmates — they’re taking ownership not only of their educations, but of their futures.”
Martin said seeing her students care so passionately about their community and their country was “one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed in the classroom.”
Students and staff hope to continue this event in the future.