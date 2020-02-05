Conestoga Valley students made this past season one of generosity. Below is a sampling of their projects.
CV High School
Shop-With-a-Buckskin: Organized by the National Honor Society, this program provided gift cards to 70 elementary students so they could buy holiday gifts for their families. NHS members accompanied the students on the shopping trip and hosted a party.
Stocking Stuffer Campaign: Students at each grade level brought items to school, classes competing against to gather the most donations. Items were distributed to local families in need.
Teddy bear toss. The school Impact group teamed with CV wrestlers to host a “toss’’ at a match in December. The group collected nearly 200 teddy bears, which were given to local police departments to use when responding to calls where children are present.
Holiday gift distribution: Students and staff members from schools districtwide purchased wish-list items for families in need. More than 500 children in 215 families were served.
Christmas Tree Lane: The girls soccer team decorated a tree for the annual Lancaster Barnstormers event at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The team raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Picture with Santa: The Class of 2022 held a two-day fundraiser to support the Humane League of Lancaster County; teachers served as guest Santas. The class raised $100.
Gerald G. Huesken Middle School
Senior citizen breakfast: Buckskin CARES (Concerned, Aware, Responsible, Energetic, Students) volunteered at the annual event at the high school.
Toys for Tots: Students and staff collected several new toys for the local effort.
Stocking Stuffer Campaign: The middle school helped collect stocking stuffers to give to local families in need.
Brownstown Elementary
Grains Around the World: Fritz, Leola and Brownstown LEAP students in grades three through six gathered items such as ramen, rice, cereal, mac ’n’ cheese for the the Alpha and Omega Community Center holiday food bank.
Shop-With-a-Buckskin: Students and staff collected gift cards.
Stocking stuffers: Brownstown students collected items for the campaign.
The Giving Tree: Students placed donated gifts in front of a Christmas tree in the school lobby. Items were distributed to children in crisis by the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency.
Giving back: Family groups made cards for the West Earl Lions Club to attach to fruit baskets distributed to West Earl Township senior citizens. The Burkhart/Keller/Brubaker family groups collected food for Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services in December
J.E. Fritz Elementary
Volunteers: Students in Suzanne Reed's second grade class gave time on a late November Saturday to help sort donations at CVCCS.
Sixth Grade Cooking Club: Members baked more than 600 cookies and donated them to East Lampeter Township Police, Milagro House, Water Street Mission, and local fire and emergency medical service stations.
Fall clean-up: Molly Blevins' and Pat Kritzer's students raked leaves and gathered 15 large bags of leaves from the front of Fritz.
Holiday tree: Students participated in the Christmas Tree Lane fundraiser, decorating a tree and displaying it at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Proceeds benefited Fritz PTO.
Shop-With-a-Buckskin: Fritz teachers donated more than $250 to support families with festivities during the holidays.
Mitten tree: Kindergarteners collected hats, gloves and scarves for Water Street Mission.
Donations: Students and staff collected items for the Stocking Stuffer Campaign.
Change drive: Third graders wrapped up their annual fall change drive to raise money for Water Street Ministries. Their total was $1,136.45. The class received a $300 matching donation from CMC Inc., $500 from T. Bare Trucking, and $50 from Ecotech. A donation from Principal Michelle Trasborg brought the grand total to an even $2,000.
Leola Elementary
Collectors and distributors: Students contributed to the CV Stocking Stuffer Campaign and, along with staff, sponsored families for the CV Holiday Gift Distribution by purchasing wish-list items for families in need.
Family outreach: Students and staff donated gifts to Leola families in need. The school also held a food drive.
Jingle boot: The school collected change to benefit Upper Leacock Fire Department.
Smoketown Elementary
Smoketown students contributed to the CV Stocking Stuffer Campaign.
CV holiday gift distribution: Students and staff sponsored families by purchasing wish-list items for families in need.
Food drive: Students and staff collected canned goods for the CVCCS food bank.