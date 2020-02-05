Martin Meylin Middle School December 2019 Students of the Month and the subject areas in which they were recognized included, front row from left, Lee Bensinger (music); Liliana Bacon (school spirit); Drea Rice (band); and Natalie Holland (health); and, back row, Michael Lau (technology education); Judah Lovern (German); Ava Weit (art); Julian Lopez (phys ed); Peyton Bachman (fitness & wellness); Ellie Martin (Spanish); Lauren Livengood (family and consumer science); and Lilliana Sanderson (orchestra). Maya Brenneman (physical education) is not pictured.