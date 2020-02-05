Martin Meylin

Martin Meylin Middle School December 2019 Students of the Month and the subject areas in which they were recognized included, front row from left, Lee Bensinger (music); Liliana Bacon (school spirit); Drea Rice (band); and Natalie Holland (health); and, back row, Michael Lau (technology education); Judah Lovern (German); Ava Weit (art); Julian Lopez (phys ed); Peyton Bachman (fitness & wellness); Ellie Martin (Spanish); Lauren Livengood (family and consumer science); and Lilliana Sanderson (orchestra). Maya Brenneman (physical education) is not pictured.

 Submitted

The December 2019 Martin Meylin Students of the Month were chosen by the school’s creative arts teachers for displaying the characteristics of respect. Criteria included recognition of human worth and dignity, the rights of others, and individual differences; accepting rules, laws, and authority; exhibiting the values of justice, fairness, acceptance, tolerance; and working out differences logically and reasonably, and resolving conflicts peacefully.