The December 2019 Martin Meylin Students of the Month were chosen by the school’s creative arts teachers for displaying the characteristics of respect. Criteria included recognition of human worth and dignity, the rights of others, and individual differences; accepting rules, laws, and authority; exhibiting the values of justice, fairness, acceptance, tolerance; and working out differences logically and reasonably, and resolving conflicts peacefully.
For Martin Meylin Middle School standouts, it’s about respect
