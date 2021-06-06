Five Lancaster schools will release early on Monday due to expected high temperatures, the School District of Lancaster announced.

Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton and Wickersham elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m., while Wheatland Middle School will release at noon, the school district said in a statement.

Each of the schools releasing early lack air conditioning, the school district said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Those temperatures will then drop to a low of around 69 degrees after a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

High temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-80s through Thursday, before dropping to a high near 76 degrees on Friday, forecasts show