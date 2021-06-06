School District of Lancaster
Five Lancaster schools will release early on Monday due to expected high temperatures, the School District of Lancaster announced.

Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton and Wickersham elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m., while Wheatland Middle School will release at noon, the school district said in a statement.

Each of the schools releasing early lack air conditioning, the school district said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Those temperatures will then drop to a low of around 69 degrees after a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

High temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-80s through Thursday, before dropping to a high near 76 degrees on Friday, forecasts show

